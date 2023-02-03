Read full article on original website
Related
How Many People In Massachusetts Are Single?
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and love is in the air. Dating in the social media/dating app era is tough though, eh? Nothing happens organically, judge and swipe, judge and swipe. I've got to say, I'm a 42 year-old widow and I was on a dating app for about an hour until I came to the conclusion that it was absolutely not for me!
The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts
The one thing I will say about living in the commonwealth, we have a lot of locally owned restaurants. Especially diners. And I mean a lot of diners! Not only are these eateries popular, but they have been in business for many decades! Or should I say even centuries!. Let's...
The Most Popular Dog Name in 35 States is Also Most Popular in Massachusetts
It goes without saying that Massachusetts residents love their dogs. Some folks have fun dressing up their dogs. They'll throw parties for them, and even have their dogs sleep in their beds. Many dogs have it as good as humans. Why not? They're part of the family too. Believe it...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Is It Illegal to Have Colored Headlights in Massachusetts?
For those that know me, (or hate me LOL) I have LED headlights on my 2004 Toyota Highlander. Of course, they didn't come stock due to the age of the vehicle. I ordered the bulbs on Amazon for about less than $80 altogether. Now since I was only looking to see better at night and not really show off my vehicle, I stuck to bright white lights. Since it's the common color for headlights anywhere. And yes, I've had people flash at me thinking it was my high beams. I'm sorry if did happen to blind you one night. LOL.
These 10 Towns in MA That Don’t Seem Like They Belong in Massachusetts
Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
Stimulus checks in early 2023
As we know 2022 was the first post-pandemic year without a federal stimulus check, but states across the country took initiatives to distribute payments to their residents through various alternatives.
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 0