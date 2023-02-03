Read full article on original website
ballstatedailynews.com
Amy’s Pet Spa opens in Muncie to pamper your pet
On the corner of South Cherry and West Adams, husky howls and barking can be heard in the air, though usually only for a few minutes. On that corner in downtown Muncie, sits Amy’s Pet Spa. Owner Amy Shears has been busy since she opened in November 2022, and...
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
Tipton police search for missing library artwork
TIPTON, Ind. — The Tipton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a valuable piece of historic art that was stolen from the Tipton County Public Library. The painting was created in 1920 by artist Glenn Cooper Henshaw and is valued at more than $1,000.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Historic Indiana Church Renovated Into Incredible, Spacious Living Space – See Photos
Whenever I see an old church for sale or even abandoned, I start thinking about how to renovate it and turn it into a theater or house. I found a home for sale in Indianapolis that's for sale and it's been all three; a church, theater, and home. Originally built...
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
WISH-TV
Pet Pals TV: Pit Mix Fix
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Hanna Mordoh was joined by Rhiannon Johns from Pet Friendly Services. To learn more, please watch the video above.
cbs4indy.com
Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old...
wrtv.com
IMPD asking for help finding missing man who may be in McCordsville or Whitestown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man last seen Sunday, Feb. 5. Grant Davis, 31, was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court. IMPD says he may be in the McCordsville or Whitestown area. He is...
WTHI
Scam Alert: fake job applications
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's another scam to look out for. Be careful of fake applications when applying for a job online. Scammers are posting fake job opportunities for people to apply for. It's a way for them to get access to your personal information. Things like social security numbers and banking information are at risk.
wrtv.com
IMPD virtual town hall series begins Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department leadership are planning to hold virtual town halls focusing on each district. The first town hall, which will also feature Mayor Joe Hogsett, is happening Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the southeast district. It will feature a 15–20-minute presentation that includes updates on...
WRBI Radio
Several Franklin County departments battle pole barn fire
— Several departments were called to a pole barn fire on the 16,000 block of McGuire Ridge Road in western Franklin County late Saturday night. Crews from Blooming Grove, Metamora, and Brookville battled the flames. The Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department returned to the scene late Sunday morning to deal...
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
Indy is a hot spot for bed bugs; What can you do to prevent them?
INDIANAPOLIS – The Circle City ranks in a top ten list. But… it’s not exactly a good thing. An annual report by Orkin lists Indianapolis no. 7 for bed bugs. In fact, did you know if you miss one pregnant bed bug, you can be reinfested with more than 300 adult bed bugs and […]
WKRC
Ripley County man killed in crash with dump truck
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Osgood man is dead following a crash with a dump truck in Decatur County Monday. Indiana State Police said Noah Seals, 26, was driving south on US 421 near County Road 600 South at about 8 a.m. when his car crossed the center line.
Family seeks justice for mother fatally shot in northeast Indy home
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen is devastated after her tragic death. She was gunned down last Friday inside her home near East 96th Street and Interstate 69 doing something we all do every day. "There was a knock at the door. Brittany answered the door, and...
New Plainfield bakery focuses on inclusion while offering homemade treats
'Everyone is welcome at our table': Mama Bird Bakery is hoping to make a difference one treat at a time and it starts with their employees.
Missing mom's husband considered 'person of interest' faces extradition to Indiana on unrelated charges
Xavier Breland - a person of interest in his wife Ciera Breland's disappearance - is being extradited back to Indiana from Georgia on unrelated charges.
'It's really abnormal' | State fire marshal concerned after 20 die from fires in first 5 weeks of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — "It's tragic how bad January's been this year," said Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones. Just five weeks into new year and already, 20 people have died from fires around the Hoosier State. "It's really abnormal," Jones said. "It's tragic the amount of fire fatalities we've had...
Indiana animal rescue operator charged with 11 animal cruelty charges
LaPorte County prosecutors have filed animal cruelty charges against the operator of a Michigan City-based animal rescue.
