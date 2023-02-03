ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IN

ballstatedailynews.com

Amy’s Pet Spa opens in Muncie to pamper your pet

On the corner of South Cherry and West Adams, husky howls and barking can be heard in the air, though usually only for a few minutes. On that corner in downtown Muncie, sits Amy’s Pet Spa. Owner Amy Shears has been busy since she opened in November 2022, and...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Tipton police search for missing library artwork

TIPTON, Ind. — The Tipton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a valuable piece of historic art that was stolen from the Tipton County Public Library. The painting was created in 1920 by artist Glenn Cooper Henshaw and is valued at more than $1,000.
TIPTON, IN
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Pet Pals TV: Pit Mix Fix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Hanna Mordoh was joined by Rhiannon Johns from Pet Friendly Services. To learn more, please watch the video above.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Scam Alert: fake job applications

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's another scam to look out for. Be careful of fake applications when applying for a job online. Scammers are posting fake job opportunities for people to apply for. It's a way for them to get access to your personal information. Things like social security numbers and banking information are at risk.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD virtual town hall series begins Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department leadership are planning to hold virtual town halls focusing on each district. The first town hall, which will also feature Mayor Joe Hogsett, is happening Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the southeast district. It will feature a 15–20-minute presentation that includes updates on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Several Franklin County departments battle pole barn fire

— Several departments were called to a pole barn fire on the 16,000 block of McGuire Ridge Road in western Franklin County late Saturday night. Crews from Blooming Grove, Metamora, and Brookville battled the flames. The Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department returned to the scene late Sunday morning to deal...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
WKRC

Ripley County man killed in crash with dump truck

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Osgood man is dead following a crash with a dump truck in Decatur County Monday. Indiana State Police said Noah Seals, 26, was driving south on US 421 near County Road 600 South at about 8 a.m. when his car crossed the center line.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN

