Scouting report: new Gamecocks WR commitment Mazeo Bennett

Hubert Davis frustrated with officiating in road loss vs. Duke
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis was not happy with the officiating of Saturday’s loss to Duke. When asked after the 63-57 defeat to the rival Blue Devils in Durham, N.C., Davis said the fact that stuck out to him about the game was that his team was No. 1 in free throw attempts in the ACC and barely got to the line at all.
Hubert Davis shares locker room message following Duke loss
Duke edged North Carolina 63-57 Saturday in thrilling fashion. The loss was heartbreaking for the Tar Heel family, and head coach Hubert Davis tried to put the loss into words when talking to his team after the game. “That I was proud of their effort and that I love being...
Live Updates: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 25 Auburn
No. 2 Tennessee looks to bounce back from the 67-54 loss at Florida on Wednesday against No. 25 Auburn on Saturday inside a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. Eastern Time tipoff on ESPN. The Vols (18-4, 7-2 SEC) had just seven assists in the...
Reaction: Gamecocks Getting Do-It-All Playmaker In Mazeo Bennett
Mazeo Bennett brings both athleticism and a skillset that will allow him to impact games in multiple ways for South Carolina's Football program.
Look: College Basketball Star Freshman Issues Apology
South Carolina freshman forward GG Jackson has apologized for his comments during a postgame Instagram Live session on Saturday. Jackson took to social media to complain about his usage, or lack thereof, in the final minutes of yesterday's 65-63 loss to Arkansas. "Why don't I have the ball in ...
5-star EDGE Colin Simmons gives the latest on top schools, visit plans
Duncanville (Texas) five-star EDGE Colin Simmons spoke with On3 about his top schools and plans for upcoming visits. He is the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 On3 Consensus.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
4-star WR Keylen Adams names top four schools
Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams is down to four schools in his recruitment, he announced on Monday morning. Among the contenders are: Penn State, Pittsburg, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Adams is the No. 142 overall prospect and No. 25 wide receiver in the 2024...
4-star QB Ryan Montgomery ready to learn about Garrett Riley
Four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery talks Clemson's new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.
2025 No. 1 QB Bryce Underwood talks LSU interest, offseason
LSU extended an offer to 2025 Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood. What does he think of Brian Kelly's program?
Father of QB commit Walker White: Hugh Freeze will ‘win huge at Auburn’
Walker White’s head — and his heart — led the 4-star quarterback to pick Auburn over Clemson, Baylor and others. His parents loved the choice.
Geno Auriemma blasts officiating in South Carolina loss
In what was described as a “championship game atmosphere,” South Carolina was able to outlast UConn in the final minutes of an 81-77 bout in favor of the Gamecocks. However, it did not come without controversy. UConn’s head coach Geno Auriemma was critical of how the game was...
Longest active NCAA Tournament streaks: Michigan basketball ranks seventh
Michigan Wolverines basketball is 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten, on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Maize and Blue still have eight regular-season games to go, plus the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago March 8-12, so there’s still a slim chance they’ll make a seventh straight Big Dance. If they miss it, they’ll be left out for the first time since 2015.
‘No way to map out a plan’: Where could Ole Miss turn next in the NCAA Transfer Portal?
Ole Miss football is three-fourths of the way through the full 2023 recruiting cycle. Where could the Rebels turn next?
What Walker White's commitment means for Auburn: Welcome to Inside the 20, Episode 43
Inside the 20: On today’s episode of Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr — an Auburn Live podcast — we focus on the Tigers’ efforts on the trail. SUBSCRIBE TODAY: $29.99 GETS YOU THROUGH NEXT AUGUST. -Jeffrey and Keith take a closer look...
4-star QB with ties to Garrett Riley says Clemson was 'dream school'
A four-star quarterback with ties to Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is interested in visiting Clemson soon. He says Clemson was his "dream school" growing up.
South Carolina women's basketball: Aliyah Boston leads historic win over UConn
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Aliyah Boston scored a season-high 26 points and South Carolina erased a double-digit deficit to beat UConn 81-77. Boston was 0-5 in the...
The Insider Report - Gamecocks recruiting notes
We give the latest on South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting in this Monday edition of The Insider Report.
Tre White shares where he's grown on offense
The USC Trojans are heating up, securing their fourth straight victory on Saturday and finishing their Washington road trip strong with an 80-74 win over the Washington Huskies. USC freshman guard Tre White helped propel the Trojans to victory with a career-high 22 points versus Washington. Following the game, he...
Hugh Freeze explains his decision to give up playcalling duties
New Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is considered one of the best offensive coaches in college football, but he made the decision to give up playcalling duties with the Tigers. “I think there’s a point in time is your whole concern is what is best for whatever program you’re leading,” Freeze said. “There’s so many dynamics to running a program at this level today that are maybe a little bit new and different.”
