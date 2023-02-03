Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
Retailers in San Francisco unite to increase efficiencyGeorge van EkerenSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance
The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it.
15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley
Black residents make up about 3% of Santa Clara County’s population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable — even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower... The post 15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SF Black-owned bakery seeks to transform traditional sourdough
(KRON) — We're celebrating Black History Month at KRON4. Rize Up is a San Francisco Black-owned bakery focused on reinventing the traditional sourdough bread. Founder Azikiwee "Z" Anderson shares more about its origin story.
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit around San Francisco
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit around San Francisco to support local Black businesses. 2. Cupcakin’ Bake Shop. 3. Everett and Jones BBQ. 4. Home of Chicken and Waffles. 5. Kingston 11 Cuisine.
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
48hills.org
Finally, public discussion on reparations begins this week at the Board of Supes
I would expect Fox News go ballistic over the entire concept of reparations, and super ballistic over the San Francisco draft plan, which was released in December 2022. But it’s also created a lot of frankly racist response in San Francisco, especially on Twitter (read the replies):. The bottom...
NBC Bay Area
Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres
NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated San Francisco city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams tank.”. He was shocked....
KCRA.com
Dixon student in racist Instagram post says friend asked him to pose for Black History Month
DIXON, Calif. — The superintendent of Dixon Unified School District stood before television cameras and parents Friday and said, "Don't let us off the hook." Brian Dolan addressed the racist Instagram post he said a seventh-grade John Knight Middle School student made earlier this week. He listened to parents who said this is not an isolated incident.
Bay Area school teaching Black history all year long as study finds US students could learn more
A shocking survey found that one in four students doesn't know that Barack Obama was our nation's first Black president. One Alameda school is making sure "Black History Month is 365 days a year."
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
KQED
The Bay Area Was Hip-Hop Before There Was Hip-Hop
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. “People in the house, this is just for you/ A little rap to make you boogaloo”. —The Sugarhill Gang, 1979. Grandmaster Caz,...
sfstandard.com
Electrical Mishap at High-Tech Stanford Lab Disfigures Worker, Launches Federal Probe
A high-tech physics lab at Stanford University has been partially closed since federal officials began probing an accident there in late December that left one worker disfigured and hospitalized. The Dec. 27 electrical explosion happened at the SLAC National Accelerator Lab, which is run under the auspices of the U.S....
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao "Excited to Bring New Energy" to Negotiations with A's
For the first time since she took office, Mayor Sheng Thao mentioned the A's and Howard Terminal
postnewsgroup.com
Oakland Post: Week of February 1 – 7, 2023
To enlarge your view of this issue, use the slider, magnifying glass icon or full page icon in the lower right corner of the browser window. Oakland Post: Week of January 25 – 31, 2023 — The printed Weekly Edition of the Oakland Post: Week of January 25 – 31, 2023.
Black former SF equity worker Dante King to get hefty payout in discrimination suit
A former city employee who worked on diversity, inclusion, and workforce equity is on track to receive more than $560,000 from the city, after they sued for discrimination and retaliation. Dante King, who is Black and uses they/them pronouns, alleged in a September, 2022, civil lawsuit that the city discriminated...
KQED
New Bill Could Bring Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes to California
Assemblymember Matt Haney thinks he might have a new way to lure visitors to San Francisco and other places in California: cannabis cafes, like the ones that draw thousands of tourists to Amsterdam each year. On Friday, Haney introduced legislation to make it easier for cannabis dispensaries to sell food...
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Kountry Wayne
WHAT: Kountry Wayne – “Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour”. Online Contest Entry Period: 02/03/2023 at 1:00 p.m. PT through 02/12/2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Prize: Five (5) winner will receive two (2) tickets to Kountry Wayne – “Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour” on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA. Tickets are valid for Friday, February 17, 2023 ONLY. ARV $49.98. Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 02/12/2023 at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
