San Francisco, CA

San José Spotlight

15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley

Black residents make up about 3% of Santa Clara County’s population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable — even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower... The post 15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit around San Francisco

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit around San Francisco to support local Black businesses. 2. Cupcakin’ Bake Shop. 3. Everett and Jones BBQ. 4. Home of Chicken and Waffles. 5. Kingston 11 Cuisine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres

NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

The Bay Area Was Hip-Hop Before There Was Hip-Hop

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. “People in the house, this is just for you/ A little rap to make you boogaloo”. —The Sugarhill Gang, 1979. Grandmaster Caz,...
KQED

How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
VALLEJO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Post: Week of February 1 – 7, 2023

To enlarge your view of this issue, use the slider, magnifying glass icon or full page icon in the lower right corner of the browser window. Oakland Post: Week of January 25 – 31, 2023 — The printed Weekly Edition of the Oakland Post: Week of January 25 – 31, 2023.
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

New Bill Could Bring Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes to California

Assemblymember Matt Haney thinks he might have a new way to lure visitors to San Francisco and other places in California: cannabis cafes, like the ones that draw thousands of tourists to Amsterdam each year. On Friday, Haney introduced legislation to make it easier for cannabis dispensaries to sell food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kblx.com

Win Tickets: Kountry Wayne

WHAT: Kountry Wayne – “Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour”. Online Contest Entry Period: 02/03/2023 at 1:00 p.m. PT through 02/12/2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Prize: Five (5) winner will receive two (2) tickets to Kountry Wayne – “Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour” on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA. Tickets are valid for Friday, February 17, 2023 ONLY. ARV $49.98. Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 02/12/2023 at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
OAKLAND, CA

