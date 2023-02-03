WHAT: Kountry Wayne – “Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour”. Online Contest Entry Period: 02/03/2023 at 1:00 p.m. PT through 02/12/2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Prize: Five (5) winner will receive two (2) tickets to Kountry Wayne – “Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour” on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA. Tickets are valid for Friday, February 17, 2023 ONLY. ARV $49.98. Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 02/12/2023 at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO