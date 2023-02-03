Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia House Finance Committee passes Form Energy funding bill
CHARLESTON – Members of the House Finance Committee voted Monday on part of the financial package to bring a new battery manufacturer to Weirton, but one delegate expressed concerns about the use of taxpayer dollars on what he called a “risky venture.”. The committee recommended House Bill 2882...
WVNews
Fired up for first-ever Child Care Day at West Virginia Legislature
Since I entered the workforce 13 years ago, I’ve worked in and dedicated my life to child care. Unbeknownst to me, I would be opening up my first child care facility just a few short months before the Pandemic. The pandemic not only highlighted the issues child care businesses,...
WVNews
Emerging West Virginia leaders encouraged to apply for Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emerging leaders dedicated to bettering West Virginia are invited to apply for the 2023 Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship. Established in honor of Hazel Ruby McQuain and her legacy of service to the state, the scholarship provides $20,000 annually to outstanding West Virginia residents pursuing a graduate degree. The West Virginia University Office of Graduate Education and Life administers the scholarship. However, recipients may attend any accredited higher education institution within the United States.
WVNews
9 more COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The state reported nine more COVID deaths on Monday. That pushes the total since the pandemic began in West Virginia — almost three years ago — to 7,876.
WVNews
Nelly to perform at 2023 State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nelly is scheduled to perform at this year's State Fair of West Virginia, according to a press release. Nelly, the Atlanta-based hip hop artist known for his 2002 hit "Hot in Herre," last made an appearance at the State Fair in 2021.
WVNews
Law enforcement ramps up 12-year-old cold case effort
PITTSBURGH (WV News) — FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative on Monday in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a resolution in this case. Miller was...
WVNews
3 mainland US tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico neighborhood
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three tourists from the U.S. mainland were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after police said someone told them to stop filming in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla that is popular with visitors. The confrontation began when one of the...
WVNews
Gary Kitzmiller
MOUNT STORM, W.Va. — Gary Douglas Kitzmiller, age 73, of Mount Storm, W.Va. passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at his home. Gary was born on Oct. 22, 1949 in Petersburg, W.Va. and was a son of the late Melvin Boyd Kitzmiller and Mary Elizabeth (Parks) Kitzmiller.
WVNews
How the cases in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial are shaping up
Two weeks into the double murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors haven't presented any direct evidence that he killed his wife and son at their home in June 2021. There is no confession, no surveillance camera footage, no recording of the victims' final moments.
WVNews
Column: Sloppy race clouds NASCAR's return to LA Coliseum
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bubba Wallace said his back and neck hurt following the bumping and banging of NASCAR’s first event of the new year, an exhibition that Kyle Larson called “very violent for the majority of the race.”. Austin Dillon was shocked at the aggressiveness shown...
WVNews
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose took all the drama out of a long week with three quick birdies that sent him to a three-shot victory Monday in the wind-delayed AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ending four years without winning and making him eligible for the Masters. Rose played...
