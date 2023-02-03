MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emerging leaders dedicated to bettering West Virginia are invited to apply for the 2023 Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship. Established in honor of Hazel Ruby McQuain and her legacy of service to the state, the scholarship provides $20,000 annually to outstanding West Virginia residents pursuing a graduate degree. The West Virginia University Office of Graduate Education and Life administers the scholarship. However, recipients may attend any accredited higher education institution within the United States.

