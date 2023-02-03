ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Report: Saints Hiring Former Florida DC Todd Grantham

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLZ4v_0kbkcrXj00

After one season in an analyst role at Alabama, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is heading back to the NFL.

Photo: Todd Grantham; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is being hired by the New Orleans Saints as an assistant coach, according to Chris Low of ESPN.

Grantham spent three and a half seasons in Gainesville as the Gators' defensive coordinator under former head coach Dan Mullen. He found success in his first two seasons in charge of the unit, ranking top 20 in scoring defense in the FBS both years.

However, the Gators' defense regressed mightily during Grantham's third campaign and fell to the point of no return by season four, ranking outside of the top 60 in scoring defense from 2020-21. He was let go alongside offensive line coach John Hevesy on Nov. 7, 2021, following a brutal, 40-17 loss to South Carolina. and Mullen was fired two weeks later.

Grantham went on to spend the 2022 season as an analyst for Nick Saban at Alabama. He reportedly interviewed for the Crimson Tide's vacant defensive coordinator position and was considered a " top candidate " for the role, per ESPN.

Instead, Grantham will follow a career arc similar to the one he embarked on in the 1990s. Grantham coached the defensive line under Saban at Michigan State from 1996-98 before making his first jump to the pros, being hired as the defensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 1999.

