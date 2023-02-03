Stolen Puppy Recovered; Suspect Arrested

Photo: Getty Images

BELL GARDENS (CNS) - Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday.

The crime occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue, the Bell Gardens Police Department reported.

The name of the suspect, a female juvenile, was withheld, police said.

Police described the dog as a 1-month-old Maltipoo.