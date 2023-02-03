Read full article on original website
Can They Get This Right? iPhone 14 Pro Versus $5,000 Camera
Phone photography has reached the point where it's good enough for online consumption, but can those photos keep up their appearance printed large?. A few months ago, I posted my annual comparison between the newest iPhone and current professional setup. This year's results from the iPhone 14 Pro blew me away, but still had many people unconvinced. Skepticism was expected when I claimed boldly that I could print some of the photos I took professionally, meaning they were strong enough to end up on a client's wall. Instead of taking my word for it, I decided to find out from random people if they could tell the difference between the images taken with my iPhone 14 Pro or my Canon R5.
Using the Lightroom Classic Modules No One Talks About
Lightroom is one of the most popular photo-editing programs. We talk a lot about the library module and the develop module. The other available modules are almost never mentioned. What are these modules? But more important, are these useful?. Recently, I wrote an article about the map module in Lightroom...
AI Will Mean the End of Digital Photography
Artificial intelligence is coming for photographers, just not in the way you're thinking. While there's a lot of buzz around tools such as DALL-E 2 and others that can create art from just a few words typed in as a prompt, photographers are generally less than enthused. As Adam Karnacz...
How to Get Your Photography Website Found on Google in 2023
This is the video I've been waiting for! SEO is the bane of my life. If I'm being honest, I don't really understand it. Being 48 and a photographer for almost 16 years, I have a good knowledge of my job-related skills and what it means to be able to capture a great photograph. However, I, as I suspect like a lot of photographers, know just enough about social media, websites, and SEO to be dangerous. This video outlines what it takes to get to the top of Google in 2023 and where to go to get more information about the subject.
A Beginner's Guide to Using Manual Mode
Manual mode can be a bit intimidating to a lot of new photographers, but learning how and when to use it will make you a better shooter and give you far more creative control over your images. This helpful video tutorial will show you the ins and outs of manual mode and how to use it to create technically correct and creatively inspired photos.
Surprising Results Using the Fujifilm X-T5 and Sigma Contemporary Lenses
I have quickly become a big fan of the Sigma Contemporary lenses for Fujifilm X Mount. A few months back, I reviewed the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8, a lens that delivers superb image quality and performance in an extremely small and well-constructed package. More recently, I had a chance to test the Sigma 56mm f/1.4 and 30mm f/1.4 on the Fujifilm X-T5, and I was once again impressed by the results.
How to Increase Photo Studio Profits
Starting a photography studio can be an exciting and fulfilling endeavor, but it can also be challenging to make it profitable. Here are a few tips to help you create a successful and profitable photography studio. Create an Instagrammable Moment. One way to increase your visibility and attract potential clients...
Nikon Launches The Much Anticipated Z 85mm f/1.2 As Well As The Pancake 26mm f/2.8
Professional photographers rejoice. Today, Nikon has finally announced the release of two new lenses, including the highly anticipated NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S and the pint-sized Z 26mm f/2.8. The 85mm f/1.2 S has perhaps not been the best kept secret in the camera industry for those of us paying...
A Review of the Zeiss Batis 40mm f/2 CF Lens
Zeiss lenses are loved for their uncompromising image quality, with sharp rendering, deep and contrasty colors, and beautiful bokeh. The Batis 40mm f/2 CF offers the respected Batis design in tandem with a wide aperture and unique focal length. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Model: Paul Cijsouw
1 studio lamp is enough to create a game between light and shadow. The atmosphere that arises when you stand on the shadow side of the model ensures that you get atmosphere in a photo.
Affordable Lighting for your Home Studio: We Review the SmallRig RC120B
Constant lighting has dropped dramatically in price, with companies like SmallRig making excellent products — along with accessories — that are refreshingly accessible. How good is the SmallRig RC120B, a bicolor packing a decent amount of power and coming in at just $259?. If you’re pondering your first...
Some Out-of-the-box Ideas From a Photographer With 100,000 Portraits Under His Belt
There are a lot of common rules about portrait photography, but rules are meant to be broken, and one photographer shares how he does that in a meaningful way after shooting more than 100,000 portraits. In this video from Australian filmmaker and photographer Mitch Lally he shares insights that he's...
Another Colorization Experiment
The results of previous experiments having been inconsistent, I thought of another way to test Photoshop's Neural Colorization tool. This is a picture of my parents on Christmas, 1970. I shot this on Anscochrome 400 slide film, which was the only high-speed color film at the time. This was the first time I was ever able to shoot available light indoors. It appeared and disappeared from the market very quickly and this was the only roll of this brand I ever shot.
Why You Should Consider Buying an Old Film Camera
Film is enjoying a resurgence right now, and yet, in an age of ever-burgeoning megapixel counts and clinically sharp lenses, it can seem a bit strange to some to purchase an old film camera whose technical image quality could not dream of competing with modern equipment. And yet, that is exactly what you should do, as one photographer argues in this interesting video essay.
