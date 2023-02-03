ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

opb.org

Environmental win in Alaska affects Oregon fishermen

Your browser does not support the audio element. Bristol Bay in Alaska will remain protected under the Clean Water Act, according to a recent decision by the Environmental Protection Agency. The decision effectively blocks a proposal to build a gold and copper mine there. The region has a bountiful sockeye salmon fishery. Oregonians head to Bristol Bay during the summer to fish commercially and sell their catch to buyers in the Pacific Northwest. We hear more about what the decision means for Oregonians from commercial fishermen Perry Broderick and Reid Ten Kley.
OREGON STATE
PLANetizen

Alaska to Consider Carbon Offset and Sequestration Program

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a package of bills at the end of January to that, if passed, would launch a carbon capture, utilization, and storage program (CCUS) . According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, the so-called “Carbon Management and Monetization Bill Package” will also have the benefit of raising a vaguely estimated “billions” of dollars for the state.
ALASKA STATE
Flying Magazine

Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
WASHINGTON STATE
khns.org

Tanner Crab Fishery to open on Sunday

The tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska. Crabbers are facing low prices, and bitter crab disease is expected to reduce the sellable catch. The tanner crab fishery will start on Sunday. Typically sixty to eighty boats participate throughout Southeast. This year the prices are expected to be...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Reactions to Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s pick for Josh Revak as her...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best

Readers of the Alaska Beacon know that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough remarks about flaring made during his State of the State speech were basically nothing but hot air.  This seems to be a pattern.  In a recent op-ed Dunleavy promised that Alaska has “some of the toughest environmental standards in the world,” but offered no […] The post Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards Presented To Notable Alaskans

The Alaska SeaLife Center has released the recipients of the 2023 Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards. The awards were formally presented at the Alaska Marine Science Symposium on January 23 and recipients will be recognized at the Alaska SeaLife Center Soiree (fundraiser) in Anchorage on February 18th. Five individuals were recognized...
ALASKA STATE
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Electric transmission lines

Oregon is pursuing an aggressive climate plan to switch to renewable energy sources, but it faces one often overlooked issue: enough high-voltage power lines to facilitate the transition. An Oregon law requires utilities to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2040. However, the Northwest's aging transmission lines will need...
OREGON STATE
kinyradio.com

Representative Peltola hosts first Alaska press gaggle of 118th Congress, announces full committee & subcommittee assignments

Washington, D.C. (KINY) - Following a week of high-profile Alaska news, Representative Peltola welcomed Alaska journalists to her office and over the Internet to an informal press gaggle. The Representative discussed a range of topics that included the Willow Project, the EPA’s Final Determination for Bristol Bay, and resolutions on...
ALASKA STATE
kpic

Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
OREGON STATE
kinyradio.com

Lloyd Nakano appointed State Fire Marshal

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Lloyd Nakano as the new State Fire Marshal and Director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety. State Fire Marshal Nakano has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 2005 and has been...
ALASKA STATE
alaskafish.news

AK Mariculture Cluster scores $49m from feds to grow industry

Green energy, marketing, technology , loans among funded projects. The American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March of 2021, was meant to “enable all Americans to respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”. A significant part of that $3 billion investment went to the EDA, or...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’

Several Montana middle- and high-school students said Monday that a lawmaker did not correctly interpret scientific theory and that his bill would ban common theories, like gravity, from being taught in schools – hampering their education and futures in STEM fields. They, along with several award-winning Montana science teachers and representatives from the Board of […] The post Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

