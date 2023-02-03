Read full article on original website
Related
JK Rowling blasts pro-trans politicians for posing in front of signs 'calling for violence against women'
Author J.K. Rowling called out Scottish politicians on Twitter for proudly standing in front of a protest sign reading “Decapitate TERFs” at a trans rights demonstration.
LGBTQ Activist Group Reacts to Backlash After Demanding the Removal of Aretha Franklin’s Song
LGBTQ activist group Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance is apparently singing a different tune after receiving massive backlash for requesting the removal of Aretha Franklin’s hit song “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” on various music platforms, including Apple and Spotify. “(You Make Me Feel Like)...
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
Bill Maher Warns the Woke Revolution About Trying to ‘Reinvent’ the Nature of Human Beings (Video)
The ”Real Time“ host says the problem with some ideologies in the U.S. ”is that they think you can change reality by screaming at it“. Bill Maher is concerned that the “woke revolution” isn’t looking at the big picture of how it could all play out in history, saying that the movement needs “to study the part of revolutions where they spin out of control because the revolutionaries get so drunk on their own purifying elixir, they imagine they can reinvent the very nature of human beings.”
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Kotaku
Twitch's Popular AI-Powered Seinfeld Show Gets Banned For Transphobia
In an unfortunate turn of events, the AI Seinfeld show that’s been all over Twitch has been hit with the ban hammer for some terribly transphobic “jokes.”. Created by the media lab Mismatch Media, Nothing, Forever has captivated the internet because of its stilted hilarity and technoabsurdism. A 24/7/365 show livestreaming on the watchmeforever Twitch channel, Nothing, Forever is a sitcom-like Seinfeld-esque comedy about four friends talking about nothing in between bits of stand-up and silence. The show is entirely operated by machine-learning technologies, including DALL-E, OpenAI GPT-3, Stable Diffusion, and others. So, as Larry Feinberg (voxel Jerry Seinfeld) and AI friends—Elaine (Yvonne Torres), George (Fred Kastopolous), and Kramer (Zoltan Kakler)—all sit around a New York-looking apartment, everything is generative. And thus, (ideally) no two jokes or scenarios would ever reappear as the show went on.
Kotaku
Assassin's Creed Wins Grammy, Presenter Absolutely Butchers The Pronunciation
For the first time ever, tonight’s Grammy awards featured a category just for video game soundtracks. And the first ever winner in this new category was Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed. Congratulations! A momentous occasion for everyone involved, but for the rest of us, also a very funny moment of live television.
Kotaku
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf
Dragon Age fans have been waiting for updates on the latest action-RPG in the series, for years, only to receive the barest breadcrumbs. Last October, BioWare announced that the game was fully playable from beginning to end, but it hasn’t shown off any video or screenshots. But finally, thanks to an anonymous leaker who received 20 minutes of gameplay video, a small portion has been shared online. Now they’re all over the internet.
Kotaku
Who Are Kathleen And Perry In HBO’s The Last Of Us?
If you played The Last of Us game and are watching HBO’s TV adaptation, you probably saw a couple of characters in this week’s episode and wondered, “Who the hell are these people?” That’s because these characters weren’t in the original game, but there’s a reason you might have thought you recognized one of them, as he is portrayed by an actor from the game.
Bill Maher Condemns Woke Revolution, Twitter’s ‘Red Guard’, And Its US Parallels
China was much on Bill Maher’s mind in this week’s edition of HBO’s Real Time. His first mention came during the opening monologue, when he talked about people “freaking out” over the Chinese spy balloon over Montana. “Now they know where we keep the cows,” Maher said. He noted the Chinese are denying that the balloon is being used to spy on us. “That’s what TikTok is for.” Maher was against those who want to shoot it down, calling for calm. “We have to watch til it crashes and burns,” he said. “Like we’re doing with Kanye” But Maher turned serious during his...
Kotaku
Pedro Pascal Stars In Excellent Mario Kart x HBO Sketch
When I see news that Saturday Night Live has released another sketch dedicated to the Mario Kart franchise, I get flashbacks. I think we all remember the frankly quite frightening episode of Saturday Night Live back in 2021 where the world’s second-richest man and currently the world’s most punishing poster Elon Musk hosted. It wasn’t just unfunny because he was there (although his first-time-speaking-to-humans delivery definitely didn’t help), but it almost felt like every sketch he appeared in was specifically designed in a lab to trigger a fight-or-flight response to anyone who watched.
‘You People’ Furthers ‘Black-ish’ Creator’s Obnoxious Racial Agenda
In 2023, Kenya Barris is the sort of auteur who evokes immediate eye-rolling and straight-up outrage upon the release of a new project.Such was the response to his first Netflix venture #blackAF, released at the start of the pandemic. Black Twitter, as well as some TV critics, raised a number of objections to the one-season sitcom. Among them were Barris’ apparent preference for casting light-skinned women, the show’s awkwardly inserted lectures on slavery, and, of course, that silly title. The prequel to Barris’ hit ABC show Black-ish, the interracial family-based comedy Mixed-ish, garnered many of the same complaints.With today’s release...
White History Month Is Trending On Twitter Because…Of Course It Is!
"White history month" is trending on Twitter as white conservatives air their grievances about Black History Month. The post White History Month Is Trending On Twitter Because…Of Course It Is! appeared first on NewsOne.
game-news24.com
The Last of Us Episode 5 arrives early in the first movie on HBO!
The release date for the Last of Us Episode 5 has been announced. The show will be a little bit more complicated than all of the previous installments of HBO’s hit video game. Since Netflix doesn’t want to fight the Super Bowl next week, the last of us will...
Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram
ChatGPT may have surpassed 100 million monthly active users at the end of January, making it possibly the fastest-growing app in history, according to a report by Swiss banking giant UBS viewed by Business Insider (Feb .02). ChatGPT doubled its monthly active users since December, when it had around 57...
game-news24.com
In fact, the film episode 3 was “ruined” The last of us
HBO’s The Last of Us showed that video games work better when it spends an hour diving in a deep dive of something that only looked at or glossed over through the source material. The latest episode of the live-action adaptation of a nationally recognized documentary film series, Long Long Time, drew the most viewers and TV audiences.
Women report stunning levels of discrimination
About 51% of women in marginalized racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. and four other countries said they'd experienced racism or discrimination at their current workplace, according to a new survey released last week. The big picture: The survey's stark results come at a time when some companies are...
BET
Without Black People...Social Media Wouldn't Be As Influential
It’s not ancient history, but the days before Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Black Twitter are almost like a distant memory. At last count, there are about three-quarters of adult African-Americans signed up for at least one form of social media. Anyone who wants to be seen and heard...
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled
In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
ABC apologises over 'incomplete' Alice Springs crisis meeting coverage
The public broadcaster issued a grovelling apology admitting it provided 'incomplete' coverage of the Save Alice Springs meeting held on Monday.
Comments / 0