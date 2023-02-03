ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

North Wilkesboro Speedway included in new Moonshine and Motorsports Trail

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQdmF_0kbkcKr600

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper joined N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson at the Rockingham Speedway on Thursday, Feb. 2, to unveil North Carolina’s newest cultural trail that will link locations significant to North Carolina’s history of moonshine and motorsports.

Highlighting the state’s unique, intertwined history of distilling and stock car racing, the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail was designated in the 2021 state budget and created by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

“The Moonshine and Motorsports Trail celebrates both the history and the bright future of North Carolina’s distilling and racing industries,” said Governor Cooper. “Racetracks are important to our state’s history, culture and economy, and these investments are helping to get the engines running again.”

Distilling grew out of the state’s agriculture history—a rich, complicated history that stretches back centuries. Auto racing in North Carolina has grown from occasional competitions among speed-hungry moonshiners during the 1930s to a multibillion-dollar industry that attracts legions of devoted followers across the world.

The Moonshine and Motorsports Trail was created to instill a sense of pride and ownership and drive economic development, particularly in rural communities, and to be a resource for cultural and tourism institutions across the state.

“This trail will help preserve motorsports and distilling history and culture and enhance those industries’ economic strength going forward,” said DNCR Secretary Reid Wilson. “Without question, moonshine and motorsports are connected in North Carolina, and this trail project aims to instill a sense of pride and ownership in this unique aspect of North Carolina culture.”

The initial phase includes eight locations to be marked in 2023 as part of the North Carolina Year of the Trail. Additional locations will be added in future phases.

The first eight trail locations are:

The NASCAR Hall of Fame and Museum in CharlotteNorth Wilkesboro SpeedwayCharlotte Motor SpeedwayThe North Carolina Museum of History in RaleighStone Mountain State Park in Alleghany and Wilkes countiesOcconeechee Speedway near HillsboroughRockingham SpeedwayMuseum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City

To learn more, visit ncmmtrail.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Forbes Says These Are The Best Places To Live In North Carolina

If you’re reading this chances are you either live in North Carolina (and know how great it is) or are planning to move here. So many things make our state a wonderful place to call home. NC has both the mountains and the beach, large cities and small towns, and we get all four seasons. It’s no wonder people are moving here every day. Great universities, sports, hospitals, job opportunities, and recreational activities exist. There is something here for families, young singles, and retirees. But while the state is full of great places to live, you may be wondering what are the best places to live in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Where to Enjoy One of the Biggest Burgers in North Carolina

Are you a fan of a burger? North Carolina has some pretty large burgers for you to enjoy. Do you know where you can find one of the state’s biggest burgers? You may want to start here for sure. Travel Maven with Newsbreak is telling us to go to Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes, and Fries for one of the biggest burgers.
TENNESSEE STATE
publicradioeast.org

Half of North Carolina drivers consider buying an EV, but many remain hesitant, survey finds

Every day, more and more electric vehicles (EVs) are hitting the road. Over 25,000 EVs were registered in North Carolina last year, and nearly half of all North Carolina residents are considering an electric vehicle as their next car. However, as a recent survey out of NC State finds, North Carolinians know some, but not a lot about EVs, making many hesitant to take that next step.
ILLINOIS STATE
WXII 12

Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
ARCHDALE, NC
neusenews.com

North Carolina's December County and Area Employment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C. — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in December and increased in four. Tyrell County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.1 percent while Buncombe, Greene, Orange, and Watauga Counties each had the lowest at 2.5 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.5 percent. The December not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.2 percent.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

The Most Hated Thing In North Carolina Is What??

I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in North Carolina? Well, I can support it.
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
COLORADO STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

20 Confirmed EIA Cases in North Carolina

Twenty horses in North Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The horses are spread across nine different counties:. In Yadkin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. In Surry County, seven horses tested positive and were euthanized. In Mecklenburg County, five horses tested positive and were...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Gay Queen Of The Waves

A 2020 Proclamation issued by Governor Ray Cooper of North Carolina states, “Whereas, North Carolina was a pioneer of East Coast surfing;”. “the April 2, 1910 edition of Colliers Weekly includes a letter from Wrightsville Beach resident Burke Haywood Bridgers describing surfing activity in our state as early as 1909;”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
975
Followers
5K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy