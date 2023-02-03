Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Man inappropriately exposes himself to Turkey Hill employee in Lancaster Co.
A man allegedly unzipped his pants and exposed himself to a female employee at a Turkey Hill. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the sex crime happened on Monday at around 4:03 a.m. The woman said a man came into the store, located on the 1000 block...
Harrisburg woman arrested on attempted homicide charges following disturbance, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A 23-year-old Harrisburg woman is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges after a man was stabbed, police say. According to police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Community Drive around 6:30 AM on February 4 for a disturbance. When officers arrived,...
Suspicious man tackled after allegedly running from police in Ephrata
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was tackled to the ground after trying to sprint away from officers who were arresting him for a previous warrant. According to Ephrata Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 17 at around 11:23 a.m. Officers say they initially received reports that...
Woman steals from Weis multiple times over two month period in York Co., police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are trying to end one woman's illegal shopping spree after they say she stole from the store multiple times over the course of two months. Officials in West Manchester Township Police Department say the thefts happened on 2160 White Street between Nov. 9 and Jan. 24.
Masked man robs 7-11 clerk of cigarettes and cash at gunpoint in Berks Co.
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested one man who they say held up a clerk at gunpoint and walked out with cigarettes and cash. According to Spring Township Police Department, 27-year-old Saquan Dockery and another individual had walked into the convenience store on 3100 State Hill Rd. a little before 2 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Man who beat a man until his head bled, now identified in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have officially identified the man who beat another person until they were bleeding from their head. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the unknown suspect has now been identified by police after receiving numerous tips from citizens. While the suspect has been identified,...
GVI is focus of monthly York Police Commissioner forum
York, PA — Tackling crime in the City of York. Tonight, the police commissioner is holding a public forum to address the steps being taken to fight back. One of the city’s strategies is GVI which stands for Group Violence Intervention. “Each person is a resource,” said Tiff...
Undetonated WWII explosive found in Cumberland County, residents evacuated
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked to remove an active WWII explosive device that was found on a residential block with multiple homes. According to New Cumberland Borough Police Department, the device was discovered around 9 a.m. on Sunday on the 500 block of Brandt Ave. Officials say...
Five displaced, two homes destroyed from house fire in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews battled a house fire that tore through a home in Lancaster City on Monday morning. According to Rohrestown Fire Department, the fire happened on the 300 block of West Lemon Street and mainly targeted the second and third floor of the home. Officials...
9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa — High school graduation is an important milestone in a person’s life. However, one Bucks County boy is celebrating that accomplishment a bit early. Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma through the Reach Cyber Charter School in Dauphin County. His journey started in the third grade...
Rt. 30 now clear after three car crash causes injuries in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | PennDOT has now officially said that all roads are clear on Rt. 30 West. A three car collision has shutdown lanes on Rt. 30 W. near the Harrisburg Pike exit. According to emergency dispatch, crews were called to the scene on Sunday...
12 displaced after raging fire destroys two townhomes in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people are left without a home after a fire ripped through two townhomes Saturday afternoon. According to Silver Spring Community Fire officials, they were first called to the townhouses on the 300 block of Liberty Ct. at around 1:39 p.m. When they arrived,...
Man pours bleach, jam, syrup, etc. on Walmart floor due to customer service in Berks Co.
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Walmart employees were bewildered by a man's actions after he purposely spilled numerous liquids on multiple aisle floors because of having to "wait in line too long" and bad customer service. On two separate incidents, Tilden Township Police say 46-year-old Leonard Repp had walked...
A call to service: York City Fire is looking to hire 10 new members
York, PA — Saving lives and servicing the community are the two pillars of firefighting. Now, the City of York is looking to hire almost a dozen men and women looking to answer the call. For the 60 members of the York City Fire Department, an average year is 4,500 calls for service. To keep up with the workflow, the department is trying to find 10 new hires for 2023.
City clears remaining tents from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
The area under the Mulberry Street Bridge is now clear, weeks after the City of Harrisburg ordered occupants to leave. According to city officials, crews put fencing up around the area under the Mulberry Street Bridge to enclose rat traps. Before setting up the fencing, city officials told the four five remaining occupants to leave. All of them left peacefully.
Hersheypark releases POV video teasing new Wildcat's Revenge ride
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Hersheypark is already showing off their new ride that's set to debut in the summer!. In a video shared on Saturday, Hersheypark lets excited future riders get a small taste of what the new ride has to offer; in a unique first person perspective.
Early week vibrant weather builds into unsettling rains mid-week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Milder weather is in store much of the upcoming week. Highs will be in the 50s most days. Chances for rain look pretty slim through Wednesday. The second half of the week will turn more unsettled with the threat for rain arriving late Wednesday night into much of Thursday. Another system will bring the threat for some rain and perhaps some wet flakes over the weekend. A return to cooler weather is expected next Saturday and Sunday.
Big Time Rush "Can't Get Enough" of Hershey, set for summer performance
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHP) — One day over a year after Big Time Rush (BTR) performed at the GIANT Center, the band is set to return to Hershey this summer. The performance is part of their 35-date "Can't Get Enough Tour" which was announced Monday to go along with the band's newest single, "Can't Get Enough".
Boring week brings on a wet and slippery Thursday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clouds will stick around with temperatures touching into the upper 20's overnight. The Weather pattern is pretty benign with just a few showers passing through Tuesday evening. It stays unusually mild with temps in the 40's and 50's this week!. WET THURSDAY:. There will...
Fairly warm Monday in an unseasonably warm week
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It will be partly cloudy today and a bit breezy but fairly warm for early February with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will remain well above average this week and in to the mid 50s by Wednesday! There will be a few stray shower chances Tuesday night, with the better chance of some steadier showers developing on Thursday.
