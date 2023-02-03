DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Milder weather is in store much of the upcoming week. Highs will be in the 50s most days. Chances for rain look pretty slim through Wednesday. The second half of the week will turn more unsettled with the threat for rain arriving late Wednesday night into much of Thursday. Another system will bring the threat for some rain and perhaps some wet flakes over the weekend. A return to cooler weather is expected next Saturday and Sunday.

1 DAY AGO