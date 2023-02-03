Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Kitchen fire displaces Seymour family with infant, causes 'major' damage
TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- A family of four is without a home after a fire near Seymour Monday. The Seymour Rural Fire Department was called to a home on State Highway 55 just before 11 a.m. Monday for a kitchen fire. The incident shut down a stretch of Highway...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay house fire results in $20,000 damage
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a call of smoke and flames coming from a home in the 11-hundred block of Emilie Street around 5:45 pm Sunday. Fire officials report crews arrived within four minutes to find fire coming from a second floor apartment...
Fox11online.com
11 rescued from ice floe in southern Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- Six adults and five children are safe after being rescued from an ice floe that broke away from Door County's shoreline Monday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a call about 11 people being stranded on the ice shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday. They were stranded near Sherwood Point in southern Door County.
Fox11online.com
Alcohol appears to be factor in deadly Waushara County crash
MARION (WLUK) -- Alcohol appears to be a factor in a deadly Waushara County crash. It happened on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the town of Marion just after midnight on Sunday. First responders attempted life-saving measures for the driver of a car but succumbed to their injuries...
Fox11online.com
Neenah police encourage parents to talk about ice dangers with children
NEENAH (WLUK) -- With warmer temperatures on tap, Neenah police want parents to remind their kids about the dangers of ice. This comes after officers were called to the area of Shattuck Park and the Neenah Public Library Sunday for a report of several children walking on the ice around the docks.
Fox11online.com
Brown County deputies to bring double murder suspect back to Wisconsin
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Dept. will send deputies to Arkansas to retrieve murder suspect Richard Sotka, but a timeline for his return has not been finalized. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Jan. 29 at a home on Green Bay’s...
Fox11online.com
Inmate pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Joshua Scolman pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly killing another inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. No trial date was set at Monday’s arraignment. Scolman, 39, returns to court March 20 for a status conference, court records show. He’s charged with homicide and attempted homicide.
Fox11online.com
Fox Cities Army reserve unit prepares for deployment
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A farewell ceremony in Neenah was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. "It's kind of hard I guess to really express -- I'm sure you guys don't know the type of feeling it is," Staff Sgt. Tyler Wood said. "It's a weird feeling but it's a good feeling at the same time."
Fox11online.com
Next Weathermaker: Rain moves in Monday night with temps above normal
(WLUK) -- Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 37. Rain moves in Monday night for Green Bay and the Fox Cities, with some snow mixed in to the north. Low will be near 33 but temperatures will rise overnight. Winds could gust to 30 mph. Tuesday looks...
Fox11online.com
Outdoor ice rinks and sledding hills busy after cold week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Last week’s cold temperatures allowed some of Green Bay’s outdoor ice rinks to freeze. One of them being Colburn. “We just came out to play some pond hockey, we play hockey and baseball together so we are just enjoying the little bit of nicer weather since it's been cold all week," says Caden Bartelme.
Fox11online.com
Verdict for Oshkosh student accused of stabbing police officer
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say Officer Mike...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay looks ahead to next shipping season with 'First Ship Contest'
GREEEN BAY (WLUK) -- Although the Port of Green Bay shipping season has recently come to a close, officials want Green Bay area residents to get excited for the next one. Discover Green Bay announced its First Ship Contest. This contest asks members of the public to share the date...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski Band and Choir begin fundraising for the 2024 Rose Parade
PULASKI (WLUK) -- The annual Rose Parade in Pasadena is 11 months away, but the Pulaski Music Program is preparing now. It held its biggest fundraiser today, with proceeds going to help send the band and choir to the big event in California. For the first time ever, the Pulaski...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere, Brillion, St. Mary Catholic lead the rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings see the top three teams remain the same from last week, De Pere, Brillion and St. Mary Catholic. Little Chute and Xavier round out the top five. No teams dropped out of the rankings. Here is this...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame and Neenah still top rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11's Top 11 girls basketball rankings almost had a change at No. 1, but Notre Dame remains in the top spot after rallying to beat Hortonville in overtime last week. Neenah is No. 2, while Freedom, Hortonville and St. Mary Catholic round out...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Herd inspires students to explore sciences, arts with Black History Month events
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Some Oshkosh students had the chance to explore the intersection of the sciences and the arts Monday through a workshop hosted by the Wisconsin Herd. The Herd, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, hosted a science, technology, engineering, art and math -- more commonly known as STEAM -- workshop at Perry Tipler Middle School Monday.
Fox11online.com
Menasha to conduct survey on new superintendent
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Menasha schools are encouraging residents to take a survey as the board seeks a new superintendent. The role will be left vacant by Superintendent Chris VanderHeyden when he retires in June after 35 years in education. The district is asking families, staff and community members to fill...
Fox11online.com
VEX Robotics Competition takes over the Lambeau Field Atrium
The largest and fastest-growing competitive robotics program for students of all ages returned to Green Bay this week. Lambeau Field typically hosts football but robots took over the atrium on Friday. The game is called SPIN UP, and it is essentially robots playing frisbee golf. More than 360 high school...
Fox11online.com
National wrestling coach of the year Matczak has Kaukauna poised for 7th state title
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) - In Saturday's Fox Valley Association Wrestling Championships, it was again Kaukauna coming out on top claiming their 24th conference title in the last 25 years. Head coach Jeff Matczak again has them poised for a run a state title. The back to back champs are ranked #1 in the state yet again, trying to claim their seventh state championship in his over three decades at Kaukauna. Fox11's Cody Krupp has the story.
