Mahoning County, OH

At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment

It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
Ohio Train Derails, Forces 19 Different Rode Closures

Several East Palestine, Ohio roads are closed today following a train derailment on Friday morning. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine fears one of the train’s cars may explode. Emergency evacuation orders were sent out for up to a mile around the explosion site in East Palestine. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s social media account posted the following statement:
Morning Rundown

DeWine activates National Guard to assist in East Palestine disaster. Threat of potentially deadly shrapnel if the rail car explodes, toxic fumes has greatly increased the need for evacuation. 'Catastrophic failure' possible; mandatory evacuation in East Palestine ordered. The village's mayor Trent Conaway along with Fire Chief Keith Drabick said...
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric

Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone

The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone

Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
Ohio State Extension offering assistance for East Palestine farmers

Ohio State Extension of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties are offering assistance to farmers within the East Palestine evacuation radius. Ohio State Extension is opening the Canfield and Lisbon fairgrounds for livestock stalling at 225 Lee Avenue, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 and 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406. Farmers who are in...
Local business helps East Palestine residents’ pets

DARLINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — Local businesses outside of East Palestine are finding ways to help residents who have been evacuated. The Northern Boarder Kennels in Darlington is just outside the evacuation zone. They’re offering free boarding to families who had to evacuate and couldn’t bring their dogs. “They don’t have to worry about their dogs […]
Years Ago | February 6th

WFMJ archives / February 3, 1954 | Civil Defense Chief Robert S. Hay presented Youngstown Mayor Frank X. Kryzan with a Civil Defense license plate after the mayor issued a proclamation to inaugurate February as Civil Defense Month 69 years ago. Others include Lt. Dan Maggianetti, Ruth Snow, Capt. Richard Burns, Mae Howells, Alvin McMichael, and Atty. Joseph Sheban.
East Palestine schools closed for remainder of week

East Palestine schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in the village. According to a Facebook post from the Columbiana County Career and Techinical Center, East Palestine schools will be closed between Tuesday, February 7 and Friday, February 10.
