Related
WFMJ.com
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
Eyes of nation on East Palestine, Ohio
The attention of the nation is on East Palestine this week following a chemical train derailment there Friday night.
erienewsnow.com
The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment
It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
Ohio Train Derails, Forces 19 Different Rode Closures
Several East Palestine, Ohio roads are closed today following a train derailment on Friday morning. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine fears one of the train’s cars may explode. Emergency evacuation orders were sent out for up to a mile around the explosion site in East Palestine. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s social media account posted the following statement:
WFMJ.com
Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center relocates due to East Palestine evacuation
The Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center has relocated due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in East Palestine. According to the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the Family Assistance Center has relocated to 46469, State Route 46 in New Waterford. Norfolk Southern worked throughout the night...
Road closures in effect from East Palestine evacuation site
Officials from the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency have released a list of road closures from the train derailment fire evacuation site.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
DeWine activates National Guard to assist in East Palestine disaster. Threat of potentially deadly shrapnel if the rail car explodes, toxic fumes has greatly increased the need for evacuation. 'Catastrophic failure' possible; mandatory evacuation in East Palestine ordered. The village's mayor Trent Conaway along with Fire Chief Keith Drabick said...
wvxu.org
WFMJ.com
East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone
The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone
Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
WFMJ.com
Ohio State Extension offering assistance for East Palestine farmers
Ohio State Extension of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties are offering assistance to farmers within the East Palestine evacuation radius. Ohio State Extension is opening the Canfield and Lisbon fairgrounds for livestock stalling at 225 Lee Avenue, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 and 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406. Farmers who are in...
Local farmer hoping for answers on train derailment’s impact on livestock
Lindsay's Pine Hill Jersey Farm is one of the largest in Columbiana County. There are nearly 900 animals, and Scott Linday has plenty of concerns about the train derailment that led to a fire and chemical situation.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
Local business helps East Palestine residents’ pets
DARLINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — Local businesses outside of East Palestine are finding ways to help residents who have been evacuated. The Northern Boarder Kennels in Darlington is just outside the evacuation zone. They’re offering free boarding to families who had to evacuate and couldn’t bring their dogs. “They don’t have to worry about their dogs […]
Controlled release of chemicals planned in East Palestine train derailment fire
Emergency crews are on the scene of a building fire caused by a train derailment in East Palestine.
WFMJ.com
What is vinyl chloride and how dangerous is it?
Four of the train cars involved in the East Palestine train derailment were carrying a chemical called vinyl chloride.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine schools closed for remainder of week
East Palestine schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in the village. According to a Facebook post from the Columbiana County Career and Techinical Center, East Palestine schools will be closed between Tuesday, February 7 and Friday, February 10.
WFMJ.com
Governor DeWine in East Palestine after issuing 'urgent evacuation' notice
The morning after his office issued an urgent evacuation notice for East Palestine, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine came to the village to discuss the status of the emergency. DeWine could be seen accompanied by State Troopers at the East Palestine High School football field at around 10 a.m. Monday. The...
