ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Athlon Sports

New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce

Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception.  New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split.  Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes Opinion Of Tom Brady Extremely Clear

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, NBA legend Charles Barkley discussed Tom Brady's career.  Earlier this week, Brady announced that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." He'll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.  When asked about Brady, Barkley explained ...
PHOENIX, AZ
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring

There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest.  Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field.  At ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski explains why partying made him a better football player

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and might be the in NFL history to ever play his position. But as incredible as Gronk has been on the gridiron throughout his legendary career, he’s been equally entertaining off the field. From interviews to commercials, and everything in between, you’re always in for a good time when Gronk’s around.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before.  A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy