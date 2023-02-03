Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
Retailers in San Francisco unite to increase efficiencyGeorge van EkerenSan Francisco, CA
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
sportszion.com
“Stop Calling Me” Tom Brady yells aggressively into his Phone at daughter’s horse practice after retirement announcement
Tom Brady, known to many as “The GOAT” of the NFL was seen in a very intense situation while attending his daughter’s horse riding lesson in Miami. The photos taken of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback show him screaming into his cell phone. Brady’s announcement of...
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
WGMD Radio
James Harrison responds to Antonio Brown’s claims Harrison caused receiver’s ‘CTE,’ ‘aggressive behavior’
Antonio Brown said in an Instagram Live appearance that former teammate James Harrison gave him CTE. Harrison was apparently shocked to learn of the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver’s claim. Harrison tweeted the infamous video of Idris Elba choking on a chicken wing in an episode of “Hot Ones,” saying...
Terry Bradshaw Responds to Brutal Question From CNN Anchor About His Intelligence
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw recently sat down in the hot seat. However, Bradshaw recently appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, and Wallace asked him a tough question, if it ever gets under his skin that people may view him as dumb. “Yes. Oh, absolutely. Yeah, absolutely....
New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce
Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception. New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split. Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Charles Barkley Makes Opinion Of Tom Brady Extremely Clear
During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, NBA legend Charles Barkley discussed Tom Brady's career. Earlier this week, Brady announced that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." He'll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. When asked about Brady, Barkley explained ...
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring
There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest. Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field. At ...
Former Steeler Antonio Brown blames James Harrison for giving him CTE
Just when we think the saga of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown cannot get more bizarre, he tops it. This time it came in the form of an Instagram Live video. Brown said in the video that former teammate James Harrison gave Brown a big hit with what...
Derrick Henry Asked Matthew Judon This Patriots Question At Pro Bowl
Was Matthew Judon recruiting Derrick Henry while at the Pro Bowl Games?. Probably not, but Judon, who isn’t shy about recruiting NFL stars to New England, had an interesting conversation with the Tennessee Titans running back over the weekend. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of Judon mic’d-up...
Tom Brady’s Father Says Life Has Been a ‘Little Boring’ Since Son’s NFL Retirement
Tom Brady likely will be spending more time with his three kids now that he’s retired from the NFL for a second time. But quitting football is going to impact everyone in the family. Like his father, Tom Sr, and his mother, Galynn. What are they going to do...
Rob Gronkowski explains why partying made him a better football player
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and might be the in NFL history to ever play his position. But as incredible as Gronk has been on the gridiron throughout his legendary career, he’s been equally entertaining off the field. From interviews to commercials, and everything in between, you’re always in for a good time when Gronk’s around.
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement
Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to. Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy. What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before. A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
