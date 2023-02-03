NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Mississippi

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Brittany Davis Scores Career-High 33 Points as Alabama Women's Basketball Defeats Missouri, 76-69
Davis scored 23 points in the second half as the Crimson Tide beat the Tigers in Columbia.
rolltide.com
Alabama Heads to Missouri for Sunday Contest
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team will head to Columbia, Mo., to face the Missouri Tigers on Sunday. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Alabama (16-6, 5-2 SEC) vs. Missouri (15-8, 4-6 SEC) Series History: 17th meeting vs. Tigers (Missouri leads...
Ozark Sports Zone
Saberhagen, Hansbrough highlight MO Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its Enshrinement, setting the ceremony for 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield. Tyler Hansbrough – Poplar Bluff High School/University of North Carolina. Sean Weatherspoon – University of Missouri Football. Mike McClure –...
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
Phys.org
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
abc17news.com
Recreational marijuana sales in Columbia put on pause; awaiting City Council approval
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia residents over 21 could legally buy recreational marijuana as soon as Tuesday if city regulations are approved at Monday's council meeting. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an emergency rule Friday, giving Missouri dispensaries the green light to legally sell marijuana with a state-wide license.
One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri
Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
mymoinfo.com
BREAKING: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Seen In Southeast Missouri
Multiple residents of Southeast Missouri claim to have seen the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating through the region. Among those reporting such a sighting was 117th District State Representative Mike Henderson. Several listeners have also stated they saw the balloon, including a male who said he saw the balloon close...
Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish
Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
tourcounsel.com
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Local family holds memorial for unhoused man
COLUMBIA - A local family, with the help of countless businesses in Columbia, held a memorial for George Robert Nickles. The memorial lasted from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Nickles was a prominent figure in the downtown Columbia community, frequently coming to restaurants who provide food...
Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark BOA To Hold Special Session On Proposed Osage River Casino
A special meeting of the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen has been announced to focus on the possibility of casino boat gambling being located within the city limits. The meeting, on Monday, will consider only one published agenda item…a resolution in support of a Senate Joint Resolution currently making its way through this year’s Missouri General Assembly.
Comments / 0