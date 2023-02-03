ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo of the Week: A Beautiful New Year Morning

Joalie Alldredge from Red Feather Lakes sent us this photo of a barn with a fresh coat of snow on January 4, 2023. What a beautiful shot! Thank you for sending it, Joalie. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Animal Friends Alliance hosts Grand Opening Event at New Shelter

Animal Friends Alliance announced its new shelter grand opening on Saturday, January 28. The Alliance’s capital campaign, Bringing Paws Together, raised $2.8 million dollars and made the dream of providing better care for animals a reality. This expansion includes a cat shelter, enrichment center, new central lobby, and additional animal care facilities at the Taft Hill Road location, unifying Animal Friends Alliance’s sheltering and adoption programs and allowing the organization to help more dogs and cats each year.
FORT COLLINS, CO
tourcounsel.com

Foothills | Shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado

The Shops at Foothills, formerly Foothills Fashion Mall and Foothills Mall, is a shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1972, the mall was developed by EverWest, a joint venture of Everitt Enterprises and Westcor. Original tenants of the mall included Sears, May-Daniels & Fisher, and The Denver Dry Goods Company.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Publisher’s Letter: Standing Tall and Feeling Warm

In my last publisher’s letter, I wrote about the glass being half full. Since then, every potentially negative situation has brought me to think about the positive out of that situation. Thank you, Tim Van Schmidt, for inspiring me again!. “The Glass is Half-full” approach is helping. For example,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

