Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, ColoradoColorado JillGreeley, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Photo of the Week: A Beautiful New Year Morning
Joalie Alldredge from Red Feather Lakes sent us this photo of a barn with a fresh coat of snow on January 4, 2023. What a beautiful shot! Thank you for sending it, Joalie. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
cpr.org
For some downtown Denver businesses, free rent on the 16th Street Mall has come with a catch
Free rent on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver sounds like a pretty good deal. But some businesses are finding that there are catches — namely crime and a lack of security along the mall. That’s led downtown boosters to make changes to a program that offers businesses...
Fort Collins to Celebrate Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day
Grab a helmet and a bike (or your favorite active mode of transportation) and get free breakfast at this year’s edition of Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day!. The 2023 event will be Friday, February 10, from 7 am to 9:30 am and is led by FC Moves, the City’s transportation planning department.
Breeze Thru Car Wash Donates More than $98K to Local Organizations in 2022
Locally-owned and operated Breeze Thru Car Wash (Breeze Thru) has announced it donated $98,333 to area non-profit organizations throughout 2022. With 12 locations across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, Breeze Thru hosts a number of fundraising events each year through its annual FUNdraising Program. “At Breeze Thru Car Wash, giving...
Animal Friends Alliance hosts Grand Opening Event at New Shelter
Animal Friends Alliance announced its new shelter grand opening on Saturday, January 28. The Alliance’s capital campaign, Bringing Paws Together, raised $2.8 million dollars and made the dream of providing better care for animals a reality. This expansion includes a cat shelter, enrichment center, new central lobby, and additional animal care facilities at the Taft Hill Road location, unifying Animal Friends Alliance’s sheltering and adoption programs and allowing the organization to help more dogs and cats each year.
Denver’s free park for skiers, snowboarders now open
Skiers and snowboarders can now visit the Ruby Hill Rail Yard to practice their sport.
This Is Colorado's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
tourcounsel.com
Foothills | Shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado
The Shops at Foothills, formerly Foothills Fashion Mall and Foothills Mall, is a shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1972, the mall was developed by EverWest, a joint venture of Everitt Enterprises and Westcor. Original tenants of the mall included Sears, May-Daniels & Fisher, and The Denver Dry Goods Company.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
Colorado animal shelter hosts 40% off dogs 40 pounds or larger
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be adopting out dogs that are 40 pounds or larger for 40 percent off through the month of February. The sale is apart of the organizations 'Big Dogs, Big Hearts, Big Deal' promotion.
Publisher’s Letter: Standing Tall and Feeling Warm
In my last publisher’s letter, I wrote about the glass being half full. Since then, every potentially negative situation has brought me to think about the positive out of that situation. Thank you, Tim Van Schmidt, for inspiring me again!. “The Glass is Half-full” approach is helping. For example,...
Celebrated ‘Jew-ish’ DC-based Deli Bringing Two New Stores to Denver
Call Your Mother isn’t just an order, it’s an award-winning deli.
A Story of the Power of Love, Faith, and Perseverance
Nancy Harrison | Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. Nate and Sarah Washam have an incredible story of their love for each other and the obstacles they have faced together fueled by that love. They met in a restaurant in San Diego. Nate, who was also dining at the same restaurant,...
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
An irruption of birds
From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from Denver
(Colorado) You’re not imagining it: January 2023 was frigid. Last month ranks among the top 20 coldest and snowiest Januaries in Denver’s history, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel.
Lobster Rolls in Denver... Worth It? A Review
The number one complaint I hear as a foodie living in Denver is that there's no good seafood in this landlocked state. Even with several restaurants boasting that they fly fish in weekly or even daily, there are skeptics, including myself.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Colorado With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers And Wings
Mexican restaurants are known near and far for their – well, Mexican food – but did you know that some of these eateries specialize in more than just this one kind of fare? Take, for instance, this Mexican restaurant that serves some of the best burgers and wings in Colorado you will ever try:
