Dearborn, MI

HFC welcomes Director of K-12 Relations Tirria Kendred

Tirria Kendred joined HFC at the beginning of the Winter 2023 semester as the College’s new Director of K-12 Relations. “HFC’s mission is in line with my belief that my success is measured by the success of the students I have the opportunity to impact. The Director of K-12 Relations role is crucial in facilitating early college exposure opportunities for high school students. This jumpstart to students’ college careers supports equitable college completion,” explained Kendred, of Detroit.
Save thousands of dollars: Apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship today!

Applying and qualifying for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship can help lower the cost of your tuition by thousands per year. If you are a high school graduate, you can save up to $8,250 over the course of three years ($2,750/year) if you earn your associate degree at HFC. The cost of full-time tuition (12 credits per semester for two semesters per year, in-district rate) would be entirely covered by this scholarship.
