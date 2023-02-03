Applying and qualifying for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship can help lower the cost of your tuition by thousands per year. If you are a high school graduate, you can save up to $8,250 over the course of three years ($2,750/year) if you earn your associate degree at HFC. The cost of full-time tuition (12 credits per semester for two semesters per year, in-district rate) would be entirely covered by this scholarship.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO