wktn.com
First of Five Area Blood Drives is Wednesday
The first of five blood drives scheduled this month around the region will take place this Wednesday. That is from 8am until 2pm this Wednesday at Hardin Northern School. The next will be held from 2 until 7pm on Wednesday February 15 at the McVitty Memorial VFW Post in Forest.
Fire Destroys House on SR 53; Cause Still Not Determined
A house just north of Kenton was totally destroyed by a fire over the weekend. According to information from Kenton Fire Chief Bruce Donnelly, firefighters were dispatched at just before 10 this past Saturday night to 9880 State Route 53, which was occupied by Lori Mowery. She was out of...
