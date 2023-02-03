ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

4-H Achievement Award Winners

Hardin County 4-H members are being recognized as County Achievement Award Winners for 2023. Achievement Awards are given to the top 4-H member in a project area based on the Ohio Achievement Record submissions. All 11 award winning applications will be sent to judging at the state level to be...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Hardin County Ambassadors Sought

Hardin County Ambassadors play an important role with the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. Ambassadors are responsible for creating a culture of recruitment to advance the Alliance missions. They do that by actively promoting and getting involved in Alliance programs such as ribbon cutting ceremonies. To learn more about...
Obituary for Warren E. Fisher

Warren E. Fisher, age 67, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:15 PM at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on December 15, 1955, in Kenton, Ohio to the late Warren J. and Betty R. (Decker) Fisher. Warren is survived by his five siblings:...
LIMA, OH
First of Five Area Blood Drives is Wednesday

The first of five blood drives scheduled this month around the region will take place this Wednesday. That is from 8am until 2pm this Wednesday at Hardin Northern School. The next will be held from 2 until 7pm on Wednesday February 15 at the McVitty Memorial VFW Post in Forest.
KENTON, OH
Allen Co. Children Services looking for people to be foster parents

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Children Services is looking for people to open up their homes and hearts to some kids in need of a stable situation. Saturday, they held an informational session about becoming a foster parent at Biggby Coffee. Officials at children's services say they have a need for foster homes in the county, especially with the significant increase in mental health and substance use issues in the community. The agency wants to have foster homes available to provide a home and support to kids that need it.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Payments to Camp at 2023 Hardin County Fair Due Soon

Letters for those who camp at the Hardin County Fair have been sent either by email or regular mail. They were sent at the beginning of last month. Payments are due by Friday, February 17th. If you camp, and don’t remember receiving a letter, call or email Judi, and she...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH

The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
DEFIANCE, OH
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• The region continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions for COVID illness, so much so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now ranks Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as low risk in its community levels ratings for the first time since November.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio

CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
CONVOY, OH
Obituary for Carolyn L. Rex

Carolyn L. Rex, age 84, of LaFayette, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Vancrest of Ada. Our angel on earth is now our angel in heaven. She was born on April 3, 1938 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert and Diamond (Shrider) Klingler. On June 8, 1957, Carolyn married Jack M. Rex and he survives in LaFayette.
LAFAYETTE, OH
TFRD responds to warehouse fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
TOLEDO, OH
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area

LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Obituary for Frances R. Conn

Frances R. Conn age 81 of Upper Sandusky died Fri. Feb. 3, 2023 in her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1941 in Upper Sandusky to the late Claude E. and Edna (Taylor) Taylor Sr. Her biological mother died and she was raised by her step mother Neva (Hare) Taylor.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio

Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
TOLEDO, OH

