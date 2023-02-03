Read full article on original website
wktn.com
4-H Achievement Award Winners
Hardin County 4-H members are being recognized as County Achievement Award Winners for 2023. Achievement Awards are given to the top 4-H member in a project area based on the Ohio Achievement Record submissions. All 11 award winning applications will be sent to judging at the state level to be...
wktn.com
Hardin County Ambassadors Sought
Hardin County Ambassadors play an important role with the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. Ambassadors are responsible for creating a culture of recruitment to advance the Alliance missions. They do that by actively promoting and getting involved in Alliance programs such as ribbon cutting ceremonies. To learn more about...
wktn.com
Obituary for Warren E. Fisher
Warren E. Fisher, age 67, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:15 PM at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on December 15, 1955, in Kenton, Ohio to the late Warren J. and Betty R. (Decker) Fisher. Warren is survived by his five siblings:...
wktn.com
First of Five Area Blood Drives is Wednesday
The first of five blood drives scheduled this month around the region will take place this Wednesday. That is from 8am until 2pm this Wednesday at Hardin Northern School. The next will be held from 2 until 7pm on Wednesday February 15 at the McVitty Memorial VFW Post in Forest.
hometownstations.com
Allen Co. Children Services looking for people to be foster parents
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Children Services is looking for people to open up their homes and hearts to some kids in need of a stable situation. Saturday, they held an informational session about becoming a foster parent at Biggby Coffee. Officials at children's services say they have a need for foster homes in the county, especially with the significant increase in mental health and substance use issues in the community. The agency wants to have foster homes available to provide a home and support to kids that need it.
wktn.com
Payments to Camp at 2023 Hardin County Fair Due Soon
Letters for those who camp at the Hardin County Fair have been sent either by email or regular mail. They were sent at the beginning of last month. Payments are due by Friday, February 17th. If you camp, and don’t remember receiving a letter, call or email Judi, and she...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• The region continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions for COVID illness, so much so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now ranks Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as low risk in its community levels ratings for the first time since November.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
wktn.com
Obituary for Carolyn L. Rex
Carolyn L. Rex, age 84, of LaFayette, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Vancrest of Ada. Our angel on earth is now our angel in heaven. She was born on April 3, 1938 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert and Diamond (Shrider) Klingler. On June 8, 1957, Carolyn married Jack M. Rex and he survives in LaFayette.
13abc.com
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Downtown Sylvania community, Red Bird, and various local businesses put together this vow renewal event as a way to bring people downtown. Celebrating love under the lights with music and art exhibits. According to Officiant, Mike Millenbach, there are no rules with vow renewals. He...
13abc.com
TFRD responds to warehouse fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
Boys basketball: Lima Senior shuts down Toledo Central Catholic
Lima Senior’s defense delivers again. The Spartans’ smothering defense kept Toledo Central Catholic’s offense in check and it helped Lima Seior to a 52-43 win over the Irish in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference clash Friday night. With the win, the Spartans, winners of their last eight...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
wktn.com
Obituary for Frances R. Conn
Frances R. Conn age 81 of Upper Sandusky died Fri. Feb. 3, 2023 in her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1941 in Upper Sandusky to the late Claude E. and Edna (Taylor) Taylor Sr. Her biological mother died and she was raised by her step mother Neva (Hare) Taylor.
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
Red Cross requested after duplex fire in Sidney
Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story duplex in Sidney Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
