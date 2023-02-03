Read full article on original website
WSLS
Man hospitalized after weekend stabbing in Roanoke on Melrose Ave, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke Police Department is releasing more information about a stabbing on Melrose Avenue that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night. Officers were called to the Goodwill parking lot at about 9:30 p.m. for the incident and found that a man had been stabbed in a physical altercation with another man, who was also located at the scene.
wfxrtv.com
Wythe County School Bus involved in crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a school bus crash that occurred on the morning of February 6th in Carroll County. Around 7:07 am dispatchers received reports of a Wythe County School Bus that was traveling east on Route 58 when it was involved in a crash. SGT. Nathan Rife with Virginia State Police told WFXR there were students on board during the incident and that at least two of them complained of minor injuries.
wfxrtv.com
Stabbing in Roanoke, one man hospitalized another injured
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is reporting a stabbing that occurred on Feb. 4 in Roanoke. Around 9:30 pm on Saturday, reports were received of an assault that took place on the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW. On the scene, officers found two men who appeared to have been involved in a physical dispute.
WSET
1 man hospitalized in multi-vehicle accident on Route 460
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man has been hospitalized after a two vehicle crash on Route 460 West Saturday evening. The crash occurred near University Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. One male victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the other driver is...
WDBJ7.com
Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police. About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
UPDATE: Two people hospitalized after Food Lion shooting on Peters Creek Rd NW in Roanoke
UPDATE 2/5 1:16 p.m. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department has reported that a man and woman were hospitalized following the shooting that occurred at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road NW in Roanoke on Friday, February 4th. Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds. The woman […]
WSET
No injuries reported after vehicle catches fire at Sheetz in Concord
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Everyone is safe after a vehicle fire at an area gas station on Sunday. At 1:30 p.m., the Concord Volunteer Fire Department was called to the area Sheetz for a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Crews said EMS was not needed and that...
WSLS
Two children left with minor injuries after crash involving Carroll County school bus
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Two kids were hurt after a crash involving a Carroll County school bus Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say a Toyota Camry collided with the school bus at about 7 a.m. on Route 58, not far from Joy Ranch Rd. Officials have...
wfirnews.com
Shooting on Peters Creek Road last night
(from Roanoke PD) On February 4, 2023 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road NW. Responding officers located two adult victims, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds inside of a business in the area. The woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man’s injuries appeared to be serious. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WSLS
Firefighter injured after Lynchburg structure fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A firefighter was injured following a structure fire in Lynchburg Monday, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Firefighters said around 12:35 p.m., crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 1 Millrace Drive in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road. The building...
q101online.com
Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy’s cruiser
An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff’s cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy’s vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
WSLS
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
WSLS
WATCH: The Morning Sprint February 6, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – At 9 a.m. we gave an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today. Missed it? Don’t worry, you can watch it here.
WSLS
Commonwealth’s Attorney speaks on Roanoke Food Lion shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell is speaking following a Saturday night shooting at a Food Lion on Peters Creek Road. “It is senseless, it is asinine,” Caldwell said. “Even before you get to the use of the gun, why we’ve got to take our personal problems in a grocery store.”
WSLS
Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
WDBJ7.com
Three teens in hospital following shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent three teens to the hospital. On February 3, at around 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police reports they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading...
wfirnews.com
Three teens shot in northwest Roanoke incident last night
(from Roanoke PD) On February 3 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading towards the scene, another call came in referencing at least one other victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
NBC12
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
