wktn.com
Hardin County Ambassadors Sought
Hardin County Ambassadors play an important role with the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. Ambassadors are responsible for creating a culture of recruitment to advance the Alliance missions. They do that by actively promoting and getting involved in Alliance programs such as ribbon cutting ceremonies. To learn more about...
Woman dead after Springfield shooting ID’d
A man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
hometownstations.com
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
UPMATTERS
Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified
MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
wktn.com
First of Five Area Blood Drives is Wednesday
The first of five blood drives scheduled this month around the region will take place this Wednesday. That is from 8am until 2pm this Wednesday at Hardin Northern School. The next will be held from 2 until 7pm on Wednesday February 15 at the McVitty Memorial VFW Post in Forest.
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
Man struck, hospitalized from hit-and-run crash in Springfield
Springfield Police responded to and are investigating a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a man.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Some mighty large thorns seem to have overgrown in the rose garden this week. Thorn: To the officials who agreed to the slap on the wrist for former Allen County Children Services Executive Director Cynthia Scanland. The community would’ve benefitted from a well-prepared trial to expose what went wrong in the child abuse cases involving foster parents Jeremy Kindle and Scott Steffes. We question whether forcing Scanland out of teaching or working in the children services field is enough of a punishment given the severity of a case that sent Kindle to prison for 94 years and Steffes to prison for 47 years.s.
wktn.com
Obituary for Warren E. Fisher
Warren E. Fisher, age 67, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:15 PM at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on December 15, 1955, in Kenton, Ohio to the late Warren J. and Betty R. (Decker) Fisher. Warren is survived by his five siblings:...
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
huroninsider.com
Seneca County bank robbed; authorities searching for suspect
BETTSVILLE – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville was robbed Thursday morning. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded money. By the time deputies responded to the call of an armed robbery in progress, he had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police calls
1100 block of North West Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday. Allentown Road at North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday. 300 block of North Pears Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening. 600 block of...
13abc.com
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
crawfordcountynow.com
Two arrested on drug charges
BUCYRUS—On February 3, 2023, Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 912 Sherman St. Bucyrus. The search warrant came at the conclusion of an investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from this property. Arrested were...
Lima man critical after Friday shooting
LIMA — A Lima man is in critical condition after a shooting just after midnight Friday. Lima Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of West Grand Avenue 12:39 a.m., where they found Djuan McLaurin, 21, with gunshot wounds, according to a media release. He was transported to a Lima hospital for treatment. There are currently no suspects in the incident.
thevillagereporter.com
January Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2023, with January 2022 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 179 (162); domestic 8 (15), civil 11 (18), criminal 16 (6), miscellaneous 3 (1), Judgment Liens 140 (119), and Appeals 1 (3) with a total of fees collected being $13,262.43 ($13,978.44).
wktn.com
Fire Destroys House on SR 53; Cause Still Not Determined
A house just north of Kenton was totally destroyed by a fire over the weekend. According to information from Kenton Fire Chief Bruce Donnelly, firefighters were dispatched at just before 10 this past Saturday night to 9880 State Route 53, which was occupied by Lori Mowery. She was out of...
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night
According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
Red Cross requested after duplex fire in Sidney
Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story duplex in Sidney Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
