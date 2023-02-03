Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Hardin County Ambassadors Sought
Hardin County Ambassadors play an important role with the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. Ambassadors are responsible for creating a culture of recruitment to advance the Alliance missions. They do that by actively promoting and getting involved in Alliance programs such as ribbon cutting ceremonies. To learn more about...
wktn.com
4-H Achievement Award Winners
Hardin County 4-H members are being recognized as County Achievement Award Winners for 2023. Achievement Awards are given to the top 4-H member in a project area based on the Ohio Achievement Record submissions. All 11 award winning applications will be sent to judging at the state level to be...
wktn.com
Obituary for Warren E. Fisher
Warren E. Fisher, age 67, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:15 PM at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on December 15, 1955, in Kenton, Ohio to the late Warren J. and Betty R. (Decker) Fisher. Warren is survived by his five siblings:...
wktn.com
First of Five Area Blood Drives is Wednesday
The first of five blood drives scheduled this month around the region will take place this Wednesday. That is from 8am until 2pm this Wednesday at Hardin Northern School. The next will be held from 2 until 7pm on Wednesday February 15 at the McVitty Memorial VFW Post in Forest.
wktn.com
Obituary for Jason Lee Brown
Jason Lee Brown, age 42, died at 7:14pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his brother’s home in Forest surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. He was born on February 17, 1980, in Kenton, Ohio to Wesley R. Brown and Linda L. (McQuistion) Brown. His father and stepmother Teri Brown survive in Dunkirk and his mother survives in Athens, Ohio.
wktn.com
Payments to Camp at 2023 Hardin County Fair Due Soon
Letters for those who camp at the Hardin County Fair have been sent either by email or regular mail. They were sent at the beginning of last month. Payments are due by Friday, February 17th. If you camp, and don’t remember receiving a letter, call or email Judi, and she...
wktn.com
Fire Destroys House on SR 53; Cause Still Not Determined
A house just north of Kenton was totally destroyed by a fire over the weekend. According to information from Kenton Fire Chief Bruce Donnelly, firefighters were dispatched at just before 10 this past Saturday night to 9880 State Route 53, which was occupied by Lori Mowery. She was out of...
wktn.com
Obituary for Carolyn L. Rex
Carolyn L. Rex, age 84, of LaFayette, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Vancrest of Ada. Our angel on earth is now our angel in heaven. She was born on April 3, 1938 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert and Diamond (Shrider) Klingler. On June 8, 1957, Carolyn married Jack M. Rex and he survives in LaFayette.
Comments / 0