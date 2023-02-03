ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

KSNT News

Manhattan man arrested after threatening police

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after making threats to police over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department reports that two officers were investigating a verbal argument between a man and a woman at noon on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The man pulled out a sharp […]
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD: Third suspect charged in connection to 2022 Aggieville homicide

A third person is now charged in connection to the February 2022 death of a Fort Riley soldier. The Riley County Police Department says 27-year-old Edward Wright, of Junction City, was arrested Tuesday on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. The charges were brought by the Riley County Attorney’s Office for Wright’s involvement in the homicide of Joshua Wardi outside an Aggieville bar. Wright is being held in the Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 2/8/23

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan on February 7, 2023, around 3:45 p.m. Menards was listed as the victim when it was reported an unknown man stole Snapper and Generac generators, Waterboss water softener, a Bosch impact wrench, and a window. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,780. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka officers-involved in shooting deemed reasonable by DA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned the prosecutor determined the TPD officers who fired fatal shots at a Topeka man last October 13 were justified in the use of lethal force. District Attorney Michael Kagay responded to a request from 13 News for a ruling on the shooting....
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan murder suspect arrested in jail for trafficking contraband

A Manhattan man jailed on a murder charge was arrested Friday while in custody on a warrant for trafficking contraband into the facility and for criminal damage to property. RCPD says the warrant stems from a December 18 incident where 28-year-old Kamahl Bobian reportedly smashed an inmate kiosk and telephone and took broken glass from the kiosk and passed it along to another inmate. The warrant holds a bond of $5,000.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Wamego woman caught with cocaine, handguns

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for multiple allegations involving drugs and guns. On Feb. 5, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he reappeared at the same address he allegedly burglarized in January. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Daniel J. Petty, 36, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, in connection to a January burglary. On Jan....
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Arraignment continued for suspect in Aggieville murder case

Arraignment for a Fort Riley soldier accused of murdering a fellow soldier in Aggieville one year ago has been continued into late March. Tremelle Montgomery, 20, appeared in court Monday via Zoom from the Riley County Jail, two weeks after being bound over for a possible trial later this year. Montgomery’s attorneys Brenda Jordan and Lora Ingels requested a minimum 45 days as they prepare to enter mediation with prosecutors toward a possible plea agreement.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Silver Lake Police warn of new scam plaguing residents

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have warned residents about a new scam which includes a person who claims to be from Evergy, an Arkansas phone number and a request for payment. The Silver Lake Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that at least one resident has...
SILVER LAKE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody on several charges following an early morning pursuit from deputies. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Kent Place. It had a license plate that didn’t […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report February 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANGEL KAYE MORGAN, 37, Junction City, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. ANDREW LEE GRAVES, 19, Manhattan, Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption;...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Reported business theft in Strong City under investigation

Chase County deputies are investigating an alleged business break-in. Deputies say the incident happened at some point from Feb. 1-4 at an unspecified location in Strong City. The suspect allegedly stole two chain saws, a Homelite 150 and a Husqvarna 36. No suspect description has been announced. If you have...
STRONG CITY, KS

