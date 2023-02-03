MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan on February 7, 2023, around 3:45 p.m. Menards was listed as the victim when it was reported an unknown man stole Snapper and Generac generators, Waterboss water softener, a Bosch impact wrench, and a window. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,780. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

