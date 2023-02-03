Read full article on original website
Manhattan man arrested after threatening police
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after making threats to police over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department reports that two officers were investigating a verbal argument between a man and a woman at noon on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The man pulled out a sharp […]
RCPD: Third suspect charged in connection to 2022 Aggieville homicide
A third person is now charged in connection to the February 2022 death of a Fort Riley soldier. The Riley County Police Department says 27-year-old Edward Wright, of Junction City, was arrested Tuesday on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. The charges were brought by the Riley County Attorney’s Office for Wright’s involvement in the homicide of Joshua Wardi outside an Aggieville bar. Wright is being held in the Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
RCPD Report: 2/8/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan on February 7, 2023, around 3:45 p.m. Menards was listed as the victim when it was reported an unknown man stole Snapper and Generac generators, Waterboss water softener, a Bosch impact wrench, and a window. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,780. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
New information released in alleged murder beneath Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The trial for a man accused of killing another man beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka has begun. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced that Cody M. Degan was bound over for trial due to a 2022 murder case. The Shawnee County Court found probable cause to believe Degand was responsible […]
Topeka officers-involved in shooting deemed reasonable by DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned the prosecutor determined the TPD officers who fired fatal shots at a Topeka man last October 13 were justified in the use of lethal force. District Attorney Michael Kagay responded to a request from 13 News for a ruling on the shooting....
Manhattan murder suspect arrested in jail for trafficking contraband
A Manhattan man jailed on a murder charge was arrested Friday while in custody on a warrant for trafficking contraband into the facility and for criminal damage to property. RCPD says the warrant stems from a December 18 incident where 28-year-old Kamahl Bobian reportedly smashed an inmate kiosk and telephone and took broken glass from the kiosk and passed it along to another inmate. The warrant holds a bond of $5,000.
Wamego woman caught with cocaine, handguns
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for multiple allegations involving drugs and guns. On Feb. 5, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he reappeared at the same address he allegedly burglarized in January. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Daniel J. Petty, 36, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, in connection to a January burglary. On Jan....
Arraignment continued for suspect in Aggieville murder case
Arraignment for a Fort Riley soldier accused of murdering a fellow soldier in Aggieville one year ago has been continued into late March. Tremelle Montgomery, 20, appeared in court Monday via Zoom from the Riley County Jail, two weeks after being bound over for a possible trial later this year. Montgomery’s attorneys Brenda Jordan and Lora Ingels requested a minimum 45 days as they prepare to enter mediation with prosecutors toward a possible plea agreement.
Shots fired in NE Topeka lead to man’s arrest after gun found to be stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard gunshots, saw a man throw the gun in a yard and found that it was stolen. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, while officers were on patrol they heard gunshots in the area of SE 10th and Lawrence St.
Junction City woman turns herself in after three children taken from father
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After she turned herself in, a Junction City woman is behind bars two months after she allegedly took three children from their father. The Junction City Police Department says that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, Jeana Foley turned herself in to officials and was arrested on a felony warrant.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting gun at police in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after firing a handgun at law enforcement in Clay Center. Clay Center Police Department Chief Bill Robinson reports that police received a call at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 that a man was shooting a firearm out of his front door in the […]
Silver Lake Police warn of new scam plaguing residents
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have warned residents about a new scam which includes a person who claims to be from Evergy, an Arkansas phone number and a request for payment. The Silver Lake Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that at least one resident has...
MORRIS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Council Grove drug distribution, convenience store burglary cases set for preliminary hearings
A Morris County drug distribution case is set for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Nickelus Hal Tanner is charged with single counts of drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, drug and paraphernalia possession and a traffic offense after an alleged incident shortly before Christmas. Tanner was arrested after a...
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for an Oakland couple that was released from the hospital following an alleged attempted murder after their house was set on fire. Suzzy Murillo, a niece of the couple injured in an Oakland arson, tells 13 NEWS on Sunday, Feb. 5,...
Topeka man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody on several charges following an early morning pursuit from deputies. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Kent Place. It had a license plate that didn’t […]
Riley County Arrest Report February 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANGEL KAYE MORGAN, 37, Junction City, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. ANDREW LEE GRAVES, 19, Manhattan, Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption;...
Reported business theft in Strong City under investigation
Chase County deputies are investigating an alleged business break-in. Deputies say the incident happened at some point from Feb. 1-4 at an unspecified location in Strong City. The suspect allegedly stole two chain saws, a Homelite 150 and a Husqvarna 36. No suspect description has been announced. If you have...
