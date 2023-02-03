Read full article on original website
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Albany Herald
Five Players the Atlanta Hawks Must Target at Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is now just three days away. Time is running out for the Atlanta Hawks to upgrade their roster, and yesterday's blockbuster trade involving Kyrie Irving only makes matters more pressing.
Albany Herald
LeBron James 'disappointed' Lakers didn't get Kyrie Irving
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said Monday that his focus has shifted since he initially felt "disappointed" that his team did not acquire former teammate Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend. Irving, a veteran guard who had a rocky tenure with the Nets,...
Albany Herald
NBA Draft Buzz: Jett Howard’s One-and-Done Rise
I spent much of last week on the road checking out more prospects. And, after briefly getting waylaid in Texas due to icy weather, I got back on schedule Thursday, took a quick trip Saturday and have now mostly covered my bases with live viewings of potential first-rounders in this year’s draft. Here’s what I saw and heard on the road, with updates on a few potential first-rounders.
Albany Herald
NBA, union extend CBA opt-out deadline again
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed Monday to once again extend the deadline to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement. The deadline was approaching this Wednesday, Feb. 8, but that date has been pushed back to March 31.
Albany Herald
Pelicans to test new-found success vs. Hawks
The New Orleans Pelicans have rediscovered their offense. After averaging 103.9 points during a 10-game losing streak, the Pelicans have won twice in two nights, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 131-126 on Saturday and scoring a season-high point total in a 136-104 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
Albany Herald
After 'character' win, Knicks hit road to face Magic
After overcoming a 20-point deficit to win a game for the first time this season, the New York Knicks will try to carry the momentum into Tuesday's matchup against the host Orlando Magic. The Knicks' roller-coaster season hit a new peak over the weekend. One night after losing 134-128 in...
Albany Herald
Suns CEO Jason Rowley resigns
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley resigned Monday, days before the Suns are expected to be officially sold. The move was announced to the organization in an email sent by Suns interim governor Sam Garvin and obtained by ESPN.
Comments / 0