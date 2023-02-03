ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Consumer Alert: New Medicare Card Scam

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is urging Ohioans on Medicare to be alert for telephone scammers posing as representatives of the government to steal their personal information. Called the “New Medicare Card” scam, the scammers are posing as employees of the Social Security Administration,...
Ohio officials warn of new Medicare card scam

State officials are warning of a so-called new Medicare card scam. Thieves reportedly are calling people, posing as government officials and saying their Medicare card needs to be updated or replaced. The scammers then request personal information. The Ohio Department of Insurance says government agencies never cold-call Ohioans about Medicare...
Unclaimed Funds Month: Reuniting Ohioans With Their Lost Money

The Division of Unclaimed Funds wants to reunite Ohioans with their forgotten money and is making a special push for that in February. The Division is safeguarding more than $3 billion in unclaimed money and property in Ohio. Some of it may belong to you or your loved ones. February 1st in National Unclaimed Funds Day. In this episode of Protecting what Matters, Outreach Program Manager Susie Wagner explains what you could find if you come and claim your money. For more information, visit: unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.
Workers with disabilities can legally make less than minimum wage in Ohio

CLEVELAND — For most workers across Ohio, the minimum wage is $10.10, but workers with disabilities in can legally be paid less than that. The legislation in Ohio mirrors Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards act, which reads:. “The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) provides for the employment...
Ohio physician to pay $2.2M for role in drug kickback scheme

Hudson, Ohio-based physician Deepak Raheja, MD, was sentenced to prison and must pay $2.2 million after pleading guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Between February 2011 and July 2016, Dr. Raheja and his co-conspirators increased prescriptions for Nuedexta, a drug...
HUDSON, OH
DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out

At his “state of the state” address on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put forth a unique proposal to the Ohio legislature — to enact a $2,500 per child state tax deduction. When I first saw this, I was excited! The 2021 federal child tax credit expansion lifted over 2 million children out of poverty. […] The post DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020.
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric

Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

