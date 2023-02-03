Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
'What's on the Menu?' More than fries & gravy: Clark Burger serves poutine to loyal Govans patrons
You can get a burger and fries anywhere in Baltimore, but what some poutine with bonafide Montreal smoked meat?. Sure, Clark Burger in Baltimore's Govans neighborhood serves up American staples of burgers and fries, but they elevate it to involve a Canadian flair that sets them apart. Scott Donnelly, the...
Wbaltv.com
'Dance & Bmore' kicks off their inaugural theater season
Historic Black Broadway has arrived in Baltimore as "Dance & Bmore" kicks off their inaugural theater season. Here to tell us more about what folks can expect this season is artistic director of "Dance & Bmore" Cjay Philips. She tells us about the upcoming season, winning the Mac MacLure Award, as well as a sneak peek of the show "Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope."
Wbaltv.com
Decadent desserts propelling Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake to next level
The owner of Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is taking his business to the next level. Matthew Featherstone, founder of Hiatus Cheesecake, added his homemade strawberry crumbles onto cakes while frosting others in preparation for a big batch of cheesecakes to go out to Baltimore-area Whole Foods stores. And, with 13 different varieties, there's something for everyone.
Dine & Dasher’s Apology to Tony’s Baltimore Grill is Amazing
I love Tony's Baltimore Grill pizza so much, I began following them on Facebook. Not long ago, the famed Atlantic City eatery posted about a guy who had dined and dashed them. If you don't know, that means he came in and ate the food and drank the drinks, and then left without paying the bill.
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
mdlottery.com
Baltimore Mom Celebrating $50,000 Scratch-off Win
Denise McIntosh of Baltimore is celebrating a life-changing $50,000 scratch-off prize. A Baltimore mother of two is celebrating a life-changing $50,000 scratch-off prize that she landed during a recent shopping trip to a Towson Walmart. As she visited the store last week, Denise McIntosh paid a visit to the self-serve...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
Randallstown residents make push to bring more shopping, dining options to Liberty Road corridor
BALTIMORE - Randallstown residents want more variety and options in their neighborhood.Ryan Coleman, President of the Randallstown NAACP, said one of the major issues in the Randallstown community is the disinvestment in the Liberty Road corridor and a lack of variety in stores. "You have an affluent African-American neighborhood that's a food desert," Coleman said.Coleman told WJZ that grocery stores have been leaving the community for years, leaving the people of Randallstown with limited options. "The stores, all they want to give us are the dollar stores, self-storage, the mini marts, the gas stations," Coleman said. "It's really a cause for concern that people do not have access to fresh fruits and vegetables and grocery items."Coleman is leading an effort to revitalize Liberty Road. He told WJZ that community members have expressed wanting grocery stores, coffee shops, bookstores and dine-in restaurants. "They have been very clear on what they want," Coleman said. "I think the impetus is now on us, on the leaders, to make that happen."
mocoshow.com
Dan Snyder Puts Potomac Home on the Market; Asking Price Would Be Most Expensive Home Sale in DMV History
Back in November 2021, we reported that the $48 million sale of River View (7979 E. Boulevard Drive in Alexandria, VA)– a 16,000 square foot home with an additional carriage home had set a new record for the most expensive home sale in DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) history. The home was bought buy Montgomery County native and owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder. Now, with the sale of the Commanders looming, Snyder is selling his Potomac, MD home (named River House) for $49 million, according to a Biz Journals report. This is one million more than he purchased River View for in 2021, and would be the most expensive home sale in DMV history if it sells for asking price or more.
Wbaltv.com
Bank of America branch's closure in Brooklyn leads to birth of something new
South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood is getting a huge boost in the rare donation of a bank building. The building on Hanover Street opened in 1952 and served as the backbone of Brooklyn. Prior to Bank of America buying it, the building was a community meeting hall, hosting everything from birthdays and dances to memorials for community members.
Vintage-brand marketplace opens in Baltimore's Station North neighborhood
BALTIMORE-- Starting this weekend, people can shop local vintage brands all under one roof at a marketplace in Baltimore.With Valentine's Day coming up, there are some hidden treasures buyers may not want to pass up.Pied-à-terre is a vintage marketplace in North Baltimore that is opening their doors for some pop-up shopping.Five vendors have laid out clothes, furniture, books and decor for customers to browse through and buy.Currie Lee is one of the vendors offering vintage fashion dating back from the 1930s to the 1990s.But Lee's background in orchestrating pop-up shops gave her the spark to open one in The Parlor...
Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims
BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents. John Angelos serves as...
Wbaltv.com
Laurel native blazing his way on formula race track with hopes of inspiring others
LAUREL, Md. — A Maryland race car driver is blazing the way as one of the only minorities on the track. David Burketh, 19, lives by his own mantra as he makes a name for himself in the racing world: "If you’re not scared, you’re not going fast enough."
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
americanfarmpublications.com
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Baltimore Times
Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market
$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
WMDT.com
Queen Anne’s Co. home destroyed in fire, investigation underway
STEVENSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that destroyed a Queen Anne’s County home early Sunday morning. The fire was reported at around 3:15 a.m. at 110 Howard Road in Stevensville. 60 firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze, which took approximately one hour to control.
WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez, husband Kevin welcome baby boy
BALTIMORE -- WJZ is welcoming another baby to the fold! Reporter Cristina Mendez and her husband, Kevin, welcomed Kannon James to the world on Thursday. Congrats! "I was always told the love we have for our children is indescribable, unconditional," she said in an announcement. "We're blessed to say we now know that love and will be soaking up every second of it."Kannon was born on February 2 weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. WJZ recently had something of a baby boom. With the addition of Kannon, and meteorologist Meg McNamara's baby boy on the way, we're looking forward to more celebrations and smiles. RELATED COVERAGE:WJZ Reporter Paul Gessler, Wife Welcome Baby GirlWJZ Anchor Rick Ritter, Wife Nicole Welcome First Child SavannahIt's A Girl! WJZ Executive Producer Miranda Villei Stepp Welcomes Second ChildWJZ's Sean Streicher Welcomes Baby Boy!WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara expecting a baby boy
Comments / 0