Carnival returning to the Barton County Fair this summer
For the first time since 2019, the Barton County Fair will have a carnival this summer. The Fair Association announced they have signed a contract with WEEE Entertainment to provide a carnival. The fair will run July 5-9, with the carnival performing three nights, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With a...
#Zero Reasons Why campaign continues to grow at Hoisington High
The Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" helped push the topic of suicide to the national forefront. But not in the way many health officials may have liked. That, in part, is how the #Zero Reasons Why campaign was started. For a second year, Hoisington High School yellowed-out its gymnasium for Friday's basketball games against Pratt. Business Instructor Jennifer Steinert said the campaign is meant to eliminate the stigma of talking about mental health issues.
Ellinwood couple turns coffee hobby into new business
Sometimes hobbies turn into the best jobs. Donita Zamarripa was a barista years ago and turned that job into a hobby of making her own custom-flavored coffees. Then she taught Charles Hawkins some of her tricks. When the couple served their drinks for Hawkins' mother at a recent birthday party, a business idea was born. On Thursday, the Crazy Wolf Coffee trailer officially opened in the parking lot at Nana's Place, 114 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.
Long-time Hutch teacher/broadcaster diagnosed with ALS; raising funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long time fixture in Hutchinson USD 308 and on the air on Eagle Radio, former Sports Director Rusty Hilst, has been diagnosed with ALS. This happened just around the time of Rusty’s 80th birthday. Family was notified at the holidays. Time is of the...
Great Bend preschoolers ‘over the moon’ for Space Week
Taking Space Week to new heights, Little Panthers Preschool Teacher, Morgan Little, went straight to the source to answer her students' questions...to NASA. As Little prepared for Space Week, she collected questions from her students and submitted them to NASA, hoping for a response. But what she received in return beyond exceeded her expectations. Students enjoyed a nearly 8-minute video recorded by astronaut Nick Hague to answer their questions.
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
Optometrist Heather Robben now only seeing patients in WaKeeney
Dr. Heather Robben, optometrist, has been practicing with Dr. Dan Schmidt since she graduated from optometry school in 2006. Her first day of seeing patients in Hays was over 16 years ago. During this time, she was also seeing patients in WaKeeney. In November 2009, she purchased that practice from...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
Next Doctors on Call features Ellinwood Hospital and Clinic
Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Troy Moore, DPT, with Ellinwood Hospital & Clinic. This episode will air Tuesday, February 7th at 7 PM and will focus on PHYSICAL THERAPY. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on a variety of...
Buhler/Great Bend Basketball games Tuesday at alternate site
The Great Bend Panthers Tuesday night (February 7) basketball games will be played at Prairie Hills Middle School (3200 Lucille Dr.) just off 30th Avenue east of Hutchinson. The change is being made due to problems with the main gym at Buhler High School. The major limitation will be seating...
Lady Panther wrestlers win at Phillipsburg, boys finish second
Top-ranked Hoxie (3-2-1A) continues to do its thing. But right behind the Indians, the No. 9 Great Bend wrestlers finished second Saturday at the Phillipsburg Panther Classic. Hoxie dominated the field with 214 points, followed by Great Bend's 163.5 points, and 130.5 points from third-place Abilene. Fifth-ranked Triston Tomlinson made...
Great Bend Mayor enjoying the ride; undecided on future term
It has been just over three years with Cody Schmidt serving as the Great Bend Mayor. The 2004 Great Bend High School graduate acknowledged that he has enjoyed the successes and challenges that have come with the position, but he is unsure if he’ll seek a third term in this upcoming fall election.
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man
A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Great Bend man.
Russell Fire Dept. purchases life safety systems with grant
Eighteen years ago, three New York firefighters were killed on a day that would come to be known as "Black Sunday." Trapped on the top floor of an apartment building, those three firefighters and several more were forced to jump. One of those firefighters, Joseph DiBernardo, was able to use a rope to save himself and another firefighter, though both were critically injured.
Kansas felon who escaped from Dec. arrest found dead
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Just after 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed...
Cop Shop (2/2)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/2) At 7:01 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 122 in Hoisington. At 2:24 p.m. a theft was reported at 212 Hoisington Avenue in Susank. Fire. At 11:28 p.m. a fire was reported at MM 134 on...
Debuts lead Barton track and field’s limited squad action at Washburn
Collegiate debuts highlighted a limited squad of the Barton Community College track and field program this weekend competing at the Washburn Open and Multi in Topeka. On the women's side, Oarabile Tshosa made her collegiate debut in impressive fashion, clocking a national qualifying 7.61 in Friday's 60m qualifying round before returning Saturday to run a 7.66 in the prelims and a 7.79 in the finals to place 7th of the 92-entry field.
