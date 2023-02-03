ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

#Zero Reasons Why campaign continues to grow at Hoisington High

The Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" helped push the topic of suicide to the national forefront. But not in the way many health officials may have liked. That, in part, is how the #Zero Reasons Why campaign was started. For a second year, Hoisington High School yellowed-out its gymnasium for Friday's basketball games against Pratt. Business Instructor Jennifer Steinert said the campaign is meant to eliminate the stigma of talking about mental health issues.
HOISINGTON, KS
Ellinwood couple turns coffee hobby into new business

Sometimes hobbies turn into the best jobs. Donita Zamarripa was a barista years ago and turned that job into a hobby of making her own custom-flavored coffees. Then she taught Charles Hawkins some of her tricks. When the couple served their drinks for Hawkins' mother at a recent birthday party, a business idea was born. On Thursday, the Crazy Wolf Coffee trailer officially opened in the parking lot at Nana's Place, 114 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend preschoolers ‘over the moon’ for Space Week

Taking Space Week to new heights, Little Panthers Preschool Teacher, Morgan Little, went straight to the source to answer her students' questions...to NASA. As Little prepared for Space Week, she collected questions from her students and submitted them to NASA, hoping for a response. But what she received in return beyond exceeded her expectations. Students enjoyed a nearly 8-minute video recorded by astronaut Nick Hague to answer their questions.
GREAT BEND, KS
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend

If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
HUTCHINSON, KS
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe

------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Lady Panther wrestlers win at Phillipsburg, boys finish second

Top-ranked Hoxie (3-2-1A) continues to do its thing. But right behind the Indians, the No. 9 Great Bend wrestlers finished second Saturday at the Phillipsburg Panther Classic. Hoxie dominated the field with 214 points, followed by Great Bend's 163.5 points, and 130.5 points from third-place Abilene. Fifth-ranked Triston Tomlinson made...
GREAT BEND, KS
Russell Fire Dept. purchases life safety systems with grant

Eighteen years ago, three New York firefighters were killed on a day that would come to be known as "Black Sunday." Trapped on the top floor of an apartment building, those three firefighters and several more were forced to jump. One of those firefighters, Joseph DiBernardo, was able to use a rope to save himself and another firefighter, though both were critically injured.
RUSSELL, KS
Kansas felon who escaped from Dec. arrest found dead

An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Just after 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Cop Shop (2/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/2) At 7:01 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 122 in Hoisington. At 2:24 p.m. a theft was reported at 212 Hoisington Avenue in Susank. Fire. At 11:28 p.m. a fire was reported at MM 134 on...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Debuts lead Barton track and field’s limited squad action at Washburn

Collegiate debuts highlighted a limited squad of the Barton Community College track and field program this weekend competing at the Washburn Open and Multi in Topeka. On the women's side, Oarabile Tshosa made her collegiate debut in impressive fashion, clocking a national qualifying 7.61 in Friday's 60m qualifying round before returning Saturday to run a 7.66 in the prelims and a 7.79 in the finals to place 7th of the 92-entry field.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

