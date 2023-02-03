ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt, Ole Miss meet, each with something to prove

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
Vanderbilt and visiting Ole Miss each look to snap losing streaks as the Southeastern Conference foes meet Saturday at Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt (10-12, 3-6 SEC) has lost three straight games, the latest a 101-44 humiliation at Alabama on Tuesday, in a result that added to the speculation regarding coach Jerry Stackhouse's future with the program. While the road loss to the No. 4 team in the country was likely, the complete lack of a competitive approach was not.

