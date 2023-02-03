Vanderbilt, Ole Miss meet, each with something to prove

Vanderbilt and visiting Ole Miss each look to snap losing streaks as the Southeastern Conference foes meet Saturday at Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt (10-12, 3-6 SEC) has lost three straight games, the latest a 101-44 humiliation at Alabama on Tuesday, in a result that added to the speculation regarding coach Jerry Stackhouse's future with the program. While the road loss to the No. 4 team in the country was likely, the complete lack of a competitive approach was not.