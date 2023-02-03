ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best deals on mattresses in 2023 ahead of Presidents' Day

By Lily Rose
 3 days ago

Casper

Presidents' Day is a great time to shop for mattress deals. Although Presidents' Day isn't officially until Feb. 20, popular mattress brands, including Casper , Helix , Saatva , Tuft & Needle , Purple and more, are already offering major Presidents' Day mattress discounts.

We've found impressive deals on the best mattresses in 2023 , bed frames and bases, bedding, bedroom accessories and more ahead of Presidents' Day 2023.

Casper Element mattress (queen) $591 (regularly $695)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $799 (regularly $1,599)

Helix Midnight mattress, $1,099 (regularly $1,374)

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?

According to the American Sleep Association , you should replace your mattress every eight to 10 уеаrѕ.

To extend the life of your mattress, use a washable mattress protector. A protector can keep your mattress clean and dry, prevent mold and resist dust mites. The ASA further advises rotating your mattress 180 degrees at least once every 90 days, for more even wear. If you have a double-sided mattress, you should also flip it. Double-sided mattresses are designed to be used on both sides.

Of course, if the mattress you own just isn't feeling comfortable anymore, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

Shop mattress deals from Casper , Emma Sleep , Helix , Saatva , Tuft & Needle , Purple and more.

Casper Element mattress

Casper

You can save big on the Casper Element mattress ahead of Presidents' Day. The mattress features a durable foam base for support and is outfitted with Casper's AirScape technology to increase airflow and help keep you cool.

Looking for even more mattress deals? Casper's Presidents' Day sale is coming up. The major mattress event starts Feb 14. The sale includes 20% off Casper mattresses, 10% off the Element Pro mattress, 25% off adjustables and 10% off everything else on the Casper site. It's a great opportunity to stock up on these CBS Essentials staff-loved Casper sheets .

Casper Element mattress (queen) $591 (regularly $695)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress

Emma Sleep

Emma Sleep is offering 50% off all mattresses. The discount will be automatically applied during checkout.

This deal applies to the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $799 (regularly $1,599)

Helix Dusk mattress

Helix

Helix is offering 20% off site-wide plus two free Helix Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase. Use the code PDS20 at checkout.

Do you sleep on your stomach or back? Helix says the Helix Dusk mattress is best for back and stomach sleepers.

According to the brand, this four-layer hybrid mattress features Helix's most popular feel choice -- not too firm and not too soft. The Helix Dusk reacts and contours to your body but limits motion transfer thanks to its latex-foam alternative comfort layer and body shape layer with hundreds of individually wrapped coils.

Helix Dusk mattress (queen), $1,099 (regularly $1,374)

Helix says the Helix Midnight is best for side sleepers or those who toss and turn at night. The middle comfort and transition layers are designed to cushion the pressure points of your shoulders and hips.

Helix Midnight mattress, $1,099 (regularly $1,374)

Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

Saatva is offering 15% off all orders over $1,000 until Feb.2. That means you can save a bundle on a top-rated Saatva mattress.

Saatva's Classic mattress is a must-have for people who want a firm mattress. No matter if you sleep on your stomach or your back, your whole body is supported. The Saatva has a comfort-level feature that allows you to select your desired mattress firmness before purchase.

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,696 (regularly $1,995)

Another top-rated Saatva mattress option is the Saatva memory foam hybrid mattress . The bedroom essential is made with the brand's AirCradle memory foam and its patented Lumbar Zone quilting and gel-infused memory foam for overall body pressure relief. According to the brand, this mattress is designed with Saatva's LuxeCool system which promotes airflow and draws away heat better than a regular memory foam mattresses.

Saatva says this medium-firm mattress is ideal for couples with different firmness preferences.

Saatva memory foam hybrid mattress (queen), $1,526 (regularly $1,795)

Tuft & Needle Mint mattress

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's Presidents' Day deals start now. The mattress retailer is offering up to $625 off on mattresses, up to 30% off bedding, furniture and more.

The brand's top-rated Mint mattress is a whopping 20% off right now. Tuft & Needle recommends this mattress for back and side sleepers, as well as those who share a bed. The mattress is topped with adaptive foam to reduce motion transfer and provide pressure relief. Its reinforced support edges help you get in and out of bed without disturbing your partner.

This mattress features a removable, washable cover.

Tuft & Needle Mint mattress (queen), $1,436 (reduced from $1,795)

Purple mattress

Purple

Purple Mattress is offering Presidents' Day deals right now. Shop Purple and take $100 off the NewDay mattress , $200 off the Purple Mattress , and $400 off the Purple Plus mattress , the Hybrid Mattress , the Hybrid Premier 3 mattress and the Hybrid Premier 4 mattress . You can save $500 on Purple's Ascent adjustable base and take 10% off accessories.

Purple mattresses feature the company's Purple Grid technology, which layers hyper-elastic polymer between tiers of foam. The traditional Purple mattress features two levels of the brand's trademark gel, paired with dual-layer foam, while the Purple Plus boasts two extra layers of comfort foam.

Every mattress comes with a 100-night, risk-free sleep trial period.

Purple queen mattress, $1,199 (regularly $1,399)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen- and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $364 (regularly $546)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses . The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $530 (reduced from $1,199)

Sweetnight mattress in a box

Sweetnight via Amazon

Sweetnight says this mattress resists sagging -- a must for anyone who enjoys sleeping on their stomach but doesn't want to feel like they've sunken into their mattress.

The bedroom essential is constructed with individually wrapped innersprings and features gel memory foam for support and pressure relief. The medium-firm feeling mattress is available in full, queen and king sizes.

Sweetnight mattress (queen), $520 (regularly $503)

Serta Arctic Premier mattress

Serta Store via Amazon

The Serta Arctic mattress delivers all-night cooling relief. According to the brand, Serta's Reactex System disperses heat away from the body, resulting in a bed with 15 times better cooling power than any other Serta mattress.

The mattress is available in foam and hybrid models, using Serta's CustomFit HD memory foam and EverCool Fuze Gel memory foam materials.

Serta Arctic Premier mattress (queen), $3,499 (regularly $3,899)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,699 (reduced from $1,899)

