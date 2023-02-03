Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid vows to defeat ‘terror-supporting’ Netanyahu government
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, speaking on Sunday amid the furor triggered by a call by an anti-government protest leader to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed to continue fighting against the government until it is defeated. “The new spin of the poison machine: Bibi [Netanyahu], [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich...
Cleveland Jewish News
The PA ending security coordination with Israel ‘almost a set ritual’
The Palestinian Authority’s Jan. 26 announcement of a halt to security coordination with Israel, following the IDF’s counter-terrorism raid against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Jenin and the ensuing firefight, is not the first time that Ramallah has made such an announcement. On May 21, 2020, the P.A. also...
Cleveland Jewish News
Welcome to Hanun: Israel to establish new community along Gaza border
Israel’s Cabinet voted on Sunday to establish a new community along the border with the Gaza Strip. The future town, to be named Hanun, will be located in the Sdot Negev Region and eventually be inhabited by some 500 families. “The establishment of the community is further evidence of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli MKs tour northern Jerusalem amid push to build new Jewish community
Coalition Knesset members toured northern Jerusalem and the old airport terminal at Atarot on Sunday, where there are plans to build a Jewish neighborhood. The aim of the tour was to encourage the government to speed up the requisite environmental impact review and approval process for the neighborhood in the Jerusalem District Committee.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu slams ‘explicit threat’ by protest leader to murder him
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night harshly criticized what he said was a “growing wave” of threats directed at himself and other officials, after a leader of the anti-government protests appeared to call for his assassination. “It seemed that all boundaries had been crossed by threats...
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Cleveland Jewish News
Journalist Friedman discusses Israeli political crisis
Canadian-Israeli journalist and author Matti Friedman spoke to a virtual audience Feb. 5 in an effort to explain the current political crisis in Israel as its government coalition moves to try and pass judicial reform by the end of March. The Zoom event was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli forces arrest senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist
Israeli forces arrested a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative in Samaria overnight Saturday, according to Israeli and Palestinian media reports. Khader Adnan was one of several Palestinians detained by Israeli security forces on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities, said the reports. He was arrested in his hometown of Arrabe, according to Wafa.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rocket alert sirens activated in Israeli towns along border with Gaza
Rocket alert sirens sounded Sunday evening in Sderot and other communities located close to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces was investigating the cause. Local residents reported hearing an explosion in the area. The events come after Israeli air defense systems downed an unmanned aerial vehicle over Gaza...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel sends aid to Turkey and Syria in wake of earthquake that has killed thousands
ISTANBUL (JTA) — Israel is sending aid to Turkey and Syria in the wake of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has left over 2,000 dead as of Monday evening here. Israel will send medication, tents and other supplies to Syria, its neighbor that it considers a hostile state, according to Hebrew language media. The Israeli military will also send rescue teams to both countries, the Israeli embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. That embassy was only recently formally re-established after years of diplomatic tensions.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli envoy to Zambia mugged despite bodyguards
Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone. Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli leaders offer condolences, aid after quakes rock Turkey, Syria
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday extended condolences to the victims of the massive earthquakes that killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria. “On behalf of all citizens of Israel, I send condolences to the citizens of Turkey at this difficult time following the earthquake that struck our region. At the request of the Turkish government, I have instructed all the authorities to immediately prepare for the provision of medical and search and rescue assistance,” said Netanyahu.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ehud Barak compares judicial-reform compromise to appeasement of Nazis
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Friday likened efforts by President Isaac Herzog to mediate between the coalition and opposition over the government’s proposed judicial reform to the West’s appeasement of Nazi Germany. Barak shared on social media an image of Herzog’s head superimposed on the body...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ukraine submits demands to Jerusalem ahead of FM Cohen’s trip to Kiyv
Ukraine has submitted to Jerusalem a set of demands ahead of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s planned visit to Kiyv. Ukraine has requested that the Israeli government issue a clear statement condemning Russia’s invasion of the European nation and in support of its territorial integrity. Kiyv is reportedly...
Cleveland Jewish News
Man crosses from Israel into Lebanon in second such incident in week
For the second time in a week, an unidentified individual on Sunday illegally crossed from Israel into Lebanon, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The military provided no further information, saying only that it was investigating the matter. The IDF revealed last Monday that an Israeli had crossed the border...
Cleveland Jewish News
Finalization of normalization pact text means peace with Sudan within reach, experts say
Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, on Thursday during what Israel’s foreign ministry hailed as a “historic diplomatic visit” to Khartoum. The parties finalized the text of a normalization agreement Sudan would sign...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel captures terror cell behind attempted mass shooting near Jericho
Israeli security forces on Sunday night arrested the terrorist cell responsible for an attempted mass shooting at a restaurant near Jericho last month, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Israeli forces came under fire during the arrest raid in Aqbat Jaber, a refugee camp just south of Jericho, and returned...
