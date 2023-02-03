USC Aiken professor says school has $248 million impact on Aiken County

USC Aiken economics and international business professor Sanela Por ča speaks at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce First Friday event at Newberry Hall. (Matthew Christian/Aiken Standard) Staff Photo by Matthew Christian

USC Aiken has a $248.8 million economic output in Aiken County according to an economic impact analysis presented at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce First Friday event.

Sanela Porča, a economics and international business professor at USCA, presented the results of an economic impact analysis conducted by the USCA Pacer Center Research Team on Friday morning at Newberry Hall.

Porča said USCA accounts for a $248.8 million output on Aiken County and a total impact of over $350 million on the state of South Carolina.

The analysis divides the output into three categories: direct, indirect and induced effects.

Direct effects are the direct expenditures made by the university in the Aiken community including employees and taxes paid. Indirect effects are the economic impacts of the USCA employees and suppliers spending the money they earned in the community.

Induced effects are economic impacts arising form how the USCA employees and suppliers spend their money. For example, the workers' salaries at the restaurants close to USCA that rely on the students for customers.

Porča added USCA provides 1,521 jobs, $80.39 million in income and $22.2 million in federal, state and local taxes.