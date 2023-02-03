When we first see the three leads of Past Lives—the astounding debut of writer-director Celine Song—it’s from across a bar, as two strangers try to figure out how this group knows each other. As they look at Nora (Greta Lee), Hae Sung (Yoo Teo) and Arthur (John Magaro), these two bar patrons take their guesses: who is married, who is related, who is the third wheel in this equation. Over the course of Past Lives, we too find ourselves trying to figure out where these three will end up, what they mean to each other, and what their stories are in a film that is heartbreakingly romantic, impeccably told, and masterfully crafted to make maybe the best film of 2023.

3 HOURS AGO