'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': Diamond White on Seeing Herself In the Series
Marvel's newest animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of Lunella Lafayette, a 13-year-old super genius who uses her incredible smarts to make things better for her family and friends living in the Lower East Side. Along for the ride as the other half of the dynamic duo is her prehistoric pal, Devil Dinosaur, a fire-breathing T. Rex who acts as the brawn to her brains.
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
Is the 'That '90s Show' Theory About Leia's Real Dad True?
After 18 years, the set of the successful 90s-early 2000s sitcom, That '70s Show, has gotten some use. In Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman's (Debra Jo Rupp) world, it has been 15 years since their house has been full of dumbass teenagers. Red has been pleased, but Kitty decidedly has not. On January 19, the highly anticipated That '90s Show premiered on Netflix with Smith and Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty and cameos from several other original cast members (Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama).
Viola Davis Achieves Coveted EGOT Status With Grammy Win for 'Finding Me'
How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis has become the 18th person to achieve the EGOT status after winning a Grammy Award for the audiobook of her memoir Finding Me. The actress joins EGOT-status actors, musicians, and filmmakers such as Rita Moreno, Jennifer Hudson, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, and Alan Menken.
First 'Dresden Sun' Image Shows Christina Ricci in Sci-Fi Heist Film
Christina Ricci has constantly shown audiences that she's ready to tackle anything, and she does it with grace and ease that makes you instantly care about her characters whether. Now we're getting our first look at Ricci's next project, a sci-fi/action film called The Dresden Sun. Deadline reveals The Dresden...
‘Agent Elvis’ Trailer: Matthew McConaughey Is the King of Rock and Roll
Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Agent Elvis, an upcoming animated series that finally answers the age-old question: what if the King of Rock and Roll became a superspy? The trailer also gives us the first taste of Matthew McConaughey as the voice of animated Elvis Presley. Previously titled...
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Is the Perfect Protective Mother in One of This Week's Best Sketches
Meeting anyone's mother is hard but when she's Pedro Pascal? Watch out! Pascal took to Saturday Night Live to host with musical guest Coldplay and the entire night was filled with hilarious characters for Pascal to play. One sketch that stood out features him playing Marcello Hernández's mother meeting his white girlfriend Brittany (Chloe Fineman) for the first time. The sketch is great because it brings in Pascal's incredible comedic timing and uses both Pascal's and Hernández's fluency in Spanish to Fineman's disadvantage.
‘Past Lives’ Review: Celine Song’s Tremendous Debut Is an Early Frontrunner for Best Film of the Year | Sundance 2023
When we first see the three leads of Past Lives—the astounding debut of writer-director Celine Song—it’s from across a bar, as two strangers try to figure out how this group knows each other. As they look at Nora (Greta Lee), Hae Sung (Yoo Teo) and Arthur (John Magaro), these two bar patrons take their guesses: who is married, who is related, who is the third wheel in this equation. Over the course of Past Lives, we too find ourselves trying to figure out where these three will end up, what they mean to each other, and what their stories are in a film that is heartbreakingly romantic, impeccably told, and masterfully crafted to make maybe the best film of 2023.
R-Rated Superman Movies Would Never Fly, Here’s Why
Among the many pieces of information dropped during James Gunn and Peter Safran's announcement of the properties involved in "Gods and Monsters", the first phase of their DC Cinematic Universe, was news that a reboot of the Superman franchise, Superman: Legacy, would be released in 2025. We know that the plan is for a younger Superman, the film isn't an origin story, and it is inspired in part by the classic DC series All-Star Superman from creators Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. This film will be made targeting a PG-13 rating. While an R-rating isn't in the cards for Superman this time around, is there a case to be made for an R-rated Superman movie?
Shakespearian Rom-Com ‘Rosaline’ Coming to Disney+ for Valentine’s Day
Disney+ has set plans in motion for its US subscribers to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their loved ones. In celebration of the lovers’ day, the streamer has announced its plans to create a Valentine’s Day collection for subscribers located in the United States. The collection will feature 20th Century Studios’ film Rosaline, which will be made available for streaming for a limited time from Friday, February 10 to Wednesday, February 15.
'The Last of Us' Creators Explain the Importance of Ellie's Joke Book
The latest episode of The Last of Us, HBO's runaway smash-hit series, may not have been quite as emotionally hard-hitting as last week's feature-length production, but it did bring to the table something equally important from the games as Bill and Frank's back-story, and that is Ellie's joke book. Discovering it - as well as a slightly more risqué piece of reading material - after their soujourn to Bill and Frank's home, Ellie attempts to lighten the mood by asking Joel a series of questions like 'what clothes do mermaids wear to math class?' and 'why did the scarecrow get an award?'
'You' Season 3 Recap: Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 4
Netflix’s You has never been short of surprises, but it would be fair to say that Season 3 was just about chock-full of them at every turn. While Season 1 of You introduced us to the delusions of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and culminated with his murder of Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Season 2 seemed to level the playing field with the introduction of Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) who harbored secrets just as dangerous as Joe. Before Season 4 Part 1 kicks off, it's time to dive back into the chaos that was Season 3 lest it has any bearing on Joe’s journey in the coming season.
First 'Joy Ride' Image Teases Stephanie Hsu's Next Movie
Hot off her Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, fans are getting a first look at Stephanie Hsu’s next project. Today, the first image has been released for the upcoming comedy Joy Ride, the latest work from Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim. Joy Ride follows...
'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' & 9 Other Emotional Animated Movies
It's something of a misconception that animated movies are only for kids. It's become less pronounced in recent decades, but there is still a certain stigma surrounding adults watching animated movies in certain parts of the world. It can be fairly confusing to see, because many animated movies out there are more than capable of impacting adults emotionally, as the following examples demonstrate.
'Yellowstone' Could End This Summer With Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone, the top-rated drama on television, is set to end in an unexpected fashion according to a new report from Deadline. The outlet reports that the co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan is working with Paramount Global and Paramount Network to end the highly popular show in its current iteration. However,...
From ‘Trading Places’ to 'A Fish Called Wanda’: 10 Highly Underrated Jamie Lee Curtis Roles
Jamie Lee Curtis is a beloved actress. She is versatile, talented, and relatable. She has also been celebrated for her down-to-earth personality and genuineness, endearing her to audiences. Curtis’ career is nothing short of exceptional, starring in a wide range of genres, from horror in Halloween to drama in her recently Academy Awards nominated role in Everywhere All at Once. She has consistently delivered standout performances.
'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Featurette Spotlights Kang the Conqueror
We’re at no shortage of images, teasers, and trailers for the upcoming third film in the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and today the team is at it again, bringing an all-new featurette to the front. The latest bit to come from the quantum realm is centered around Marvel’s newest big-bad—Kang the Conqueror. Played by Lovecraft Country and Devotion star Jonathan Majors, the villain will be the first major evil player that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man aka Scott Lang comes up against on his own, hanging a possibly catastrophic outcome in the balance.
'Chevalier': Biographical Drama Release Date Pushed Back
Searchlight Pictures' anticipated film, Chevalier, has announced a new release date. The historical drama film originally set to premiere April 7, 2023, will now be released on April 21, 2023, only in theaters. The near two-hour film is a biographical drama based on the life of French-Caribbean musician Joseph Bologne,...
All the Different Green Lanterns of Earth, Explained
One of the greatest superheroes of all time, DC Comics' very own Green Lantern is a hero who has been around since the Golden Age. Though the Emerald Knight has gone through plenty of different incarnations in the past 80-something years, with countless costumes and characters to choose from, one thing has always been clear: no evil will escape his sight. James Gunn and Peter Safran's just announced the upcoming HBO Max series Lanterns, a True Detective-inspired series that will be the first attempt at a live-action series surrounding the character, and we couldn't be more excited.
Ridley Scott’s 'I Am Legend': What It Could Have Been and Why It Never Was
Francis Lawrence's action-packed adaptation of Richard Matheson's I Am Legend is a sufficient post-apocalyptic thriller. Like 1964's The Last Man On Earth and 1971's The Omega Man before it, the film strays heavily from Matheson's source material in favor of something more modern and fast-paced. However, as distinctive as Lawrence's Legend may be, the 2007 movie could have been something quite different, as the film's rocky development underwent over a decade of changes and rewrites with multiple stars, writers, and directors in consideration. The most notable of those directors was none other than Ridley Scott, who actually spent several years working on a concept for the film before the reins turned over yet again. Still, traces of his I Am Legend remain, showing glimpses into a fascinating film that almost was.
