Armada Tormenta
3d ago
We should start a fund to help this young lady relocate to any majority muslin nation. I am sure she would feel much safer there.
4
Greegius Astelar
3d ago
freedom of expression shall not be infringed. Welcome to freedom, you're allowed to laugh at his silly traditions too, it's called freedom and it makes people happy.
Yale Daily News
Helen Hadley Hall to close in 2024
Helen Hadley Hall will be decommissioned and closed in the summer of 2024, per an email announcement sent to graduate and professional students by the Graduate Housing Office last week. The dormitory, which has the capacity to house 205 graduate students, has served Yale graduate and professional students for 64...
Hartford University Student Charged With Making 'Concerning' Social Media Post, Cops Say
A Connecticut university student has been charged after allegedly making a threatening social media post on YikYak. The incident took place at the University of Hartford around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, said the Hartford Police. Hartford Police Officers responded to the university after receiving a complaint from UHART...
NBC Connecticut
Threat Prompts Lockdown at Connecticut River Academy in East Hartford
A threat prompted a lockdown at Connecticut River Academy in East Hartford on Monday. School officials said a direct threat toward an administrator was found at the school in the morning. All students and staff were immediately placed into lockdown and the East Hartford Police Department was called. According to...
Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
Eyewitness News
Vernon college student witnesses spy balloon take down first hand
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it was spotted in the region today. Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney released a statement praising how the take down was executed. “President Biden’s order to take down the...
Coffee shop named 'Woke' defended after receiving backlash, boycott calls: 'It's disgusting'
A diner in Coventry, Conn., called Woke Breakfast & Coffee received online hate and boycott calls from critics who thought it espoused a political message.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Bristol Press
Letter from Plymouth superintendent of schools suggests fourth educator accused of violating mandated reporter laws will have case dismissed
PLYMOUTH – A letter sent out this week from the superintendent of schools to parents appears to suggest that the last remaining former educator charged with failing to report the sexual abuse allegations against James Eschert will join three other educators in eluding prosecution. Chrystal Collins, 59, of Bristol,...
Glastonbury employee suspended for intoxicant violation
GLASTONBURY — A town highway maintainer was suspended from work without pay for three days in December and January for violating rules that included the town’s Controlled Substances and Alcohol Policy for Drivers. The maintainer, Michael A. Dudzinski, was then was placed on an unpaid leave of absence...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Fighter jets from Mass. supported mission to shoot down Chinese balloon
WESTFIELD - Fighter jets that took off from Massachusetts were part of the mission to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States for days.The Department of Defense said that F-15 Eagles flying from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield supported the F-22 jet that brought down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. "The 104th Fighter Wing prepares and deploys in support of domestic, humanitarian, and combat operations anywhere in the world," the website for the air base in Western Massachusetts says. An F-22 Raptor fighter out of Virginia...
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
Eyewitness News
Black History Month: The CEO of the Conference of Churches has its first black pastor
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - To kick off Black History Month, Rev. Lydell Brown is making Hartford history at the Collaboration Center. Brown is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Conference of Churches, and the first black man to hold this position since it started in 1901. “I’ve actually held...
State Lands $18M Homelessness Lifeline
Oscar Britt has a plan to survive subfreezing temperatures this weekend thanks to a connection he made with outreach workers who found him a hard-to-secure shelter bed at Columbus House. The state is hoping to hire many more such workers who can connect with many more Oscars in New Haven...
Student approached by man in West Hartford, told to ‘get in’ car: PD
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police are investigating a suspicious incident after a car approached a student getting off a school bus on Thursday. Police said between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m., a student got off a school bus near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Bainton Road. According to police, the juvenile noticed […]
FireRescue1
Conn. firefighter who saved flag from ruins of deadly blast in 2010 to participate in memorial
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Survivors and labor leaders who have been gathering for the annual memorial near the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown will bring something new to this year’s ceremony Sunday: The flag that was flying overhead when a gas explosion killed six workers. Firefighters saved the battered...
Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”
Mayor Sarno issued a statement after 25 families were forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield last month.
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
NBC Connecticut
Men Were Illegally Selling Marijuana from Van in Naugatuck: Police
Police have arrested two men who are accused of running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck. Police said they started to receive complaints last Thursday about a van covered with advertising for a “mobile dispensary” and decals of marijuana leaves near Walmart on New Haven Road and reports that the driver was openly advertising and selling marijuana.
ctexaminer.com
Lyme-Old Lyme School Officials Bar Press, Neighbors from Meeting on Oil Spill
OLD LYME — The public and the press were barred from a meeting of Lyme-Old Lyme School officials and staff from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection concerning an oil spill at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School, after Superintendent Ian Neviaser declared the meeting “private” on Friday morning.
