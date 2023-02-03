WESTFIELD - Fighter jets that took off from Massachusetts were part of the mission to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States for days.The Department of Defense said that F-15 Eagles flying from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield supported the F-22 jet that brought down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. "The 104th Fighter Wing prepares and deploys in support of domestic, humanitarian, and combat operations anywhere in the world," the website for the air base in Western Massachusetts says. An F-22 Raptor fighter out of Virginia...

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO