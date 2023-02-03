ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Armada Tormenta
3d ago

We should start a fund to help this young lady relocate to any majority muslin nation. I am sure she would feel much safer there.

Greegius Astelar
3d ago

freedom of expression shall not be infringed. Welcome to freedom, you're allowed to laugh at his silly traditions too, it's called freedom and it makes people happy.

Yale Daily News

Helen Hadley Hall to close in 2024

Helen Hadley Hall will be decommissioned and closed in the summer of 2024, per an email announcement sent to graduate and professional students by the Graduate Housing Office last week. The dormitory, which has the capacity to house 205 graduate students, has served Yale graduate and professional students for 64...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Threat Prompts Lockdown at Connecticut River Academy in East Hartford

A threat prompted a lockdown at Connecticut River Academy in East Hartford on Monday. School officials said a direct threat toward an administrator was found at the school in the morning. All students and staff were immediately placed into lockdown and the East Hartford Police Department was called. According to...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Vernon college student witnesses spy balloon take down first hand

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it was spotted in the region today. Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney released a statement praising how the take down was executed. “President Biden’s order to take down the...
VERNON, CT
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Letter from Plymouth superintendent of schools suggests fourth educator accused of violating mandated reporter laws will have case dismissed

PLYMOUTH – A letter sent out this week from the superintendent of schools to parents appears to suggest that the last remaining former educator charged with failing to report the sexual abuse allegations against James Eschert will join three other educators in eluding prosecution. Chrystal Collins, 59, of Bristol,...
PLYMOUTH, CT
CBS Boston

Fighter jets from Mass. supported mission to shoot down Chinese balloon

WESTFIELD - Fighter jets that took off from Massachusetts were part of the mission to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States for days.The Department of Defense said that F-15 Eagles flying from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield supported the F-22 jet that brought down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. "The 104th Fighter Wing prepares and deploys in support of domestic, humanitarian, and combat operations anywhere in the world," the website for the air base in Western Massachusetts says. An F-22 Raptor fighter out of Virginia...
WESTFIELD, MA
New Haven Independent

State Lands $18M Homelessness Lifeline

Oscar Britt has a plan to survive subfreezing temperatures this weekend thanks to a connection he made with outreach workers who found him a hard-to-secure shelter bed at Columbus House. The state is hoping to hire many more such workers who can connect with many more Oscars in New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Men Were Illegally Selling Marijuana from Van in Naugatuck: Police

Police have arrested two men who are accused of running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck. Police said they started to receive complaints last Thursday about a van covered with advertising for a “mobile dispensary” and decals of marijuana leaves near Walmart on New Haven Road and reports that the driver was openly advertising and selling marijuana.
NAUGATUCK, CT

Comments / 0

