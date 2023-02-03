Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Suns prepared to pursue Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks
The Brooklyn Nets traded point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks following his request to be dealt, according to multiple reports on Sunday. With the move drastically changing the look of the Nets, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to pursue star forward Kevin Durant if he becomes available, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.
Chris Paul, Jae Crowder reportedly offered by Suns for Kyrie Irving
Point guard Chris Paul was included in a Phoenix Suns offer to acquire former Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving before Irving was agreed to be traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Haynes reports the Suns offered Paul, Jae Crowder and unspecified...
ESPN’s Marks would be surprised if Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets
When the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for two starting-caliber players and three draft picks, the league-wide focus turned toward Kevin Durant. According to reports, the Phoenix Suns will remain interested in teaming the current Net star with Devin Booker, as they were this...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Devin Booker expected to return from groin injury for Suns-Nets
Devin Booker is expected to return to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets after missing 21 games due to a groin injury, head coach Monty Williams told reporters, per AZCentral.com’s Duane Rankin. Booker last played four minutes in the Christmas Night matchup in Denver before exiting...
Suns president Jason Rowley steps down, per report
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley has resigned days ahead of the expected Wednesday introduction of new team owner Mat Ishbia, reports ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. Rowley has been the Suns’ president and CEO since 2012 after originally joining the organization in 2007 under outgoing owner Robert Sarver. He became chief operating officer in 2011 before being elevated to team president a year later.
Mat Ishbia’s purchase of Phoenix Suns set to be complete by Tuesday
Mat Ishbia’s transaction for the purchase of the Phoenix Suns is expected to finalize by the close of business Tuesday, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. Ishbia and his brother, Justin, will own 57% of the team for the payment that values the Suns at $4 billion. Three minority owners from the current ownership group of the team, including Jahm Najafi, will not be selling any of their shares. Many of the remaining partners, however, are selling 25% of their stakes, which will triple their initial investments. Only one minority owner has sold the entirety of their stake.
Deandre Ayton’s monster night leads Suns to win over Pistons
The Phoenix Suns’ starters carried the load Saturday night for a 116-100 win over the Detroit Pistons, thanks to a game-high 31 points from center Deandre Ayton. Ayton added to his monster night with 16 rebounds and two assists while shooting an efficient 13-of-15 from the field (86.6%). Phoenix’s...
Suns continue to find success through Ayton, Bridges in win vs. Pistons
The Phoenix Suns continue to put together wins in the last three weeks, a huge surprise considering they are still playing without Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Cam Payne (right foot sprain). It appears the Suns have had enough time to adjust to life without two of their three...
