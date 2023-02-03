Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
Lee reports campaign fundraising in candidacy for sheriff
The race to be elected DeSoto County Sheriff will take fundraising to successfully accomplish the desired result and the two candidates for the post are reporting growing war chests as their campaigns ramp up even more. Monday, Michael Lee, the current District 5 Supervisor running to replace the retiring Sheriff...
1470 WMBD
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
localmemphis.com
'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
newsnationnow.com
Memphis councilman moves to have traffic-stop data recorded
(NewsNation) — Memphis City Councilman J.B. Smiley Jr. is fighting for legislation that creates more transparency in the Memphis Police Department by requiring police officers to collect detailed data from all traffic stops. Smiley’s proposed amendments to a 2020 city ordinance require data about gender, race, location and cause...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
actionnews5.com
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has learned that the Memphis police officer shot at the White Station Library on Thursday is still in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after being shot in the head. We’ve also learned that 49-year-old Officer Geoffrey Redd is a newlywed, married just...
desotocountynews.com
Hernando awarded Transportation Alternatives grant
Pedestrian and bicycle improvements on Mt. Pleasant Road. The City of Hernando Bike Lane Improvements project application for Mt. Pleasant Road has been selected for a FY 22/23 Transportation Alternatives (TA) grant in the amount of $176,000. The federal grant was awarded in coordination with The Memphis MPO and The...
Emergency services coming to Marshall County after ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some encouraging news for folks in Marshall County, many who have been without power since Tuesday, in the wake of a crippling ice storm. Governor Tate Reeves has ordered State emergency resources to the county to assist the Holly Springs Utility District in restoring power. WREG reports those living in the cold […]
MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
One dead in West Memphis homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Memphis on Sunday. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on the 2900 block of S.L. Henry shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later […]
Two EMTs Had Their Licenses Suspended After A Review Found They Did Not Help Tyre Nichols For 19 Minutes As He “Lay Prone On The Ground”
Memphis police determined that Officer Preston Hemphill broke several department protocols, while two emergency responders had their licenses suspended after a state review determined they failed to help Tyre Nichols for 19 minutes.
actionnews5.com
Teen comes forward claiming SCORPION Unit officers attacked him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death from a brutal beating by Memphis police officers, a 19-year-old is now coming forward claiming four of the five SCORPION Unit officers involved in Nichols’ incident attacked him. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes, who does not want to be identified,...
Suspect arrested in Covington “targeted shooting”, deputies say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man was arrested in a “targeted shooting” in Covington. On Jan. 28 at approximately 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call on Sanford Road. Deputies said the suspects waited for a victim to leave their home, before firing multiple shots. There...
Suspect wearing body armor fails to steal car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking the public for help after two would-be auto thieves came up empty-handed Saturday night. MPD initially responded to a call on the 5400 block of Meadow Lake regarding an attempted car theft around 8:30 p.m on February 4. Police said the suspects drove a red four-door sedan and […]
actionnews5.com
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
One critical in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has been injured following a shooting off Interstate 240 and Perkins Road Sunday afternoon. MPD responded to a shooting near I-240 and Perkins and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at […]
Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday. MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene. Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
Body found on Jackson Avenue in Nutbush
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue. Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. This is a developing story and will be […]
Comments / 0