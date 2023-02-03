Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Justin Gainey Said Ahead Of Tennessee’s Rematch With Vanderbilt
Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey met with the local media Monday ahead of the Vols’ midweek rematch. The Vols are looking for their 12th straight win over their instate rival after knocking off the Commodores 77-68 last month in Knoxville. Gainey discussed the challenges of defending a Jerry...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee AHC Justin Gainey, Guard Jahmai Mashack Talk Florida and Auburn
Coming off the win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon, Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey and sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack met with the media on Monday afternoon on the court of Thompson Boling Arena. Gainey led off the media event and spoke about Tennessee’s ability to bounce back from the...
Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
rockytopinsider.com
How Tobe Awaka is Like a ‘Football Player’ on the Court
Tennessee’s win over Auburn on Saturday wasn’t pretty. The Vols were sluggish yet again offensively, and despite limiting Auburn to a sub-25 percent shooting percentage, the (then) second-ranked Vols were only able to win by three. Despite offensive struggles, though, Tennessee’s defense came to play. In Tennessee’s...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Makes Top 10 For Blue Chip Offensive Tackle
Tennessee football made the top 10 for talented four-star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy Saturday afternoon. The Vols joined Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss and Oregon in the four-star’s top group. McRoy is a quickly rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle ranking as the No....
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Major College Football Program Committed Transfer Violation
The Tennessee football program is in some big trouble. According to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, the program committed a transfer violation when a player tried to see if the program was interested in him before he entered the portal. Sparks is reporting that an assistant coach on Josh Heupel's ...
dawgnation.com
Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has never been in greater demand and will be in line for a pay raise wherever he ends up next season. DawgNation has learned that UGA is committed to keeping Monken to the extent that money will not be the overriding factor in Monken’s decision.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Knocked Off Auburn
No. 2 Tennessee bounced back from its disappointing midweek loss against Florida by knocking off No. 25 Auburn 46-43 in a rock fight at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. Both teams offenses stalled early-and-often in the matchup as neither team shot over 30% from the field. Postgame Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes...
rockytopinsider.com
Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee
Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi Recap Vols Bounce Back Win Over Auburn
Tennessee Basketball head coach Rick Barnes and players Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi met with the media following the Vols’ 46-43 win over Auburn in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Vols defeated Auburn backed by a strong defensive effort and a Josiah-Jordan James double-double. James was one of...
wvlt.tv
No. 10 Tennessee leads at the half against Bruce Pearls’ Tigers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another top-25 showdown inside Thompson-Boling Arena with the No. 10 Vols and No. 25 Tigers clashing. Tennessee was flat on offense to open the game and Auburn took advantage by mounting an 8-0 run to start. Just shy of four minutes into the game, the Vols finally get on board via Olivier Nkamhuoa layup. By the 15:08 mark Tennessee was 2-11 from the field and 0-4 on three-point attempts.
From student to assistant director, University of Tennessee sportscaster retires after three decades
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known photojournalist, sportscaster, and VFL has retired. Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. “I started at UT as a sophomore in college,” said Hudson. “That was 1991.” From student to a media specialist, to the […]
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
WATE
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. The Seven on 2/06. News at 6 on 2/06. News at 5 on 2/06. News at...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee softball
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
The Vanished | Derek Smith still reported missing, despite van being located in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. — In August 2022, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Derek Tucker Smith disappeared. They said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell and had visited Kentucky before disappearing. His family said he never arrived home for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's holidays, and they...
wvlt.tv
Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
YAHOO!
Knoxville diocese asks judge to allow it to keep documents secret, cites Knox News reports
The Catholic Diocese of Knoxville is asking a judge to grant greater secrecy as the church continues to defend itself in an explosive sexual abuse lawsuit. The effort is in large part due to the reporting of Knox News. The Catholic Diocese of Knoxville has asked a judge to allow...
Comments / 0