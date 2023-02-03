ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll

Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

How Tobe Awaka is Like a ‘Football Player’ on the Court

Tennessee’s win over Auburn on Saturday wasn’t pretty. The Vols were sluggish yet again offensively, and despite limiting Auburn to a sub-25 percent shooting percentage, the (then) second-ranked Vols were only able to win by three. Despite offensive struggles, though, Tennessee’s defense came to play. In Tennessee’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Makes Top 10 For Blue Chip Offensive Tackle

Tennessee football made the top 10 for talented four-star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy Saturday afternoon. The Vols joined Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss and Oregon in the four-star’s top group. McRoy is a quickly rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle ranking as the No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Knocked Off Auburn

No. 2 Tennessee bounced back from its disappointing midweek loss against Florida by knocking off No. 25 Auburn 46-43 in a rock fight at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. Both teams offenses stalled early-and-often in the matchup as neither team shot over 30% from the field. Postgame Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
AUBURN, GA
wvlt.tv

No. 10 Tennessee leads at the half against Bruce Pearls’ Tigers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another top-25 showdown inside Thompson-Boling Arena with the No. 10 Vols and No. 25 Tigers clashing. Tennessee was flat on offense to open the game and Auburn took advantage by mounting an 8-0 run to start. Just shy of four minutes into the game, the Vols finally get on board via Olivier Nkamhuoa layup. By the 15:08 mark Tennessee was 2-11 from the field and 0-4 on three-point attempts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

From student to assistant director, University of Tennessee sportscaster retires after three decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known photojournalist, sportscaster, and VFL has retired. Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. “I started at UT as a sophomore in college,” said Hudson. “That was 1991.” From student to a media specialist, to the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. The Seven on 2/06. News at 6 on 2/06. News at 5 on 2/06. News at...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee softball

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy