Memphis, TN

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn't quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant's Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Best NBA prop bets today for Bucks vs. Blazers (Fade Jerami Grant)

If you're an NBA fan, Monday night's Milwaukee Bucks-Portland Trail Blazers matchup is a treat, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard face off. The Bucks, winners of seven straight, are just a game off of the best record in the NBA while Dame has been playing so well for Portland that his points prop is set at 34.5 tonight.
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

Nets Trade Rumors: Brooklyn tried to add huge piece to Kyrie Irving trade

With the Kyrie Irving trade not yet complete, NBA insiders are suggesting the Nets want to expand the deal to possibly involve Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. The Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks made the Kyrie Irving trade official on Monday. While they were never going to wait until the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET to do so, they did look to make some alterations to the trade.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

FanSided

