Ellsworth, ME

WMTW

National Toboggan Championships slides into Camden

CAMDEN, Maine — Hundreds of teams are racing their toboggans at the annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships at the Camden Snow Bowl in Camden. The races typically get underway Saturday, with teams of two, three or four teams racing their toboggans down a 400-foot toboggan chute that dates back to the 1930s. But due to the recent cold snap and mild temperatures from early winter. This year's tournament has a different look.
CAMDEN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Girls Double-Up John Bapst 75-37 [STATS]

The temperature was 15 below zero outside but the Ellsworth Girls Basketball was red-hot inside Katsiaficas Gymnasium, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 75-37 on Friday night, February 3rd. Ellsworth started the game on a 11-0 run, and led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-25 at the...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Golf Digest

You can play the 'Pebble Beach of the East' for under $100

Tuning in to watch the best players in the world tee it up this week at Pebble Beach can elicit mixed emotions. On one hand, the unrivaled seaside visuals provide a welcome escape from the grim reality of winter (at least for us stuck in the north). Yet many of us are left jealous of those fortunate enough to play the Monterey Peninsula gem, knowing the $600 green fee puts it out of our budgets.
ROCKPORT, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Warming Centers in Hancock and Washington Counties February 3-5

It is going to be dangerously cold this weekend! Once in a decade cold! These wind chill readings are nothing to joke with, as the National Weather Service in Caribou is anticipating wind chill readings as low as 37 below Friday afternoon, wind chill readings as low as 49 below Friday night, and wind chill readings as low as 48 below zero on Saturday!
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Missing Bangor woman found

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says a woman missing since Friday has been found and is safe. 28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday, February 3rd when she was discharged from Northern Light Easter Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family had not heard from...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 17-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 8 (late entry) Jake Pilsbury,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WGME

Hancock County school district will reconsider restricting access to LGBTQ books

(BDN) -- The RSU 24 school board will reconsider a January decision to restrict student access to two LGBTQ books at its middle and high school in Sullivan. The district’s materials review committee decided in January that the two books — “Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens” by Kathy Belge and Mark Bieschke, and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe — should be removed from the library of the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus and kept instead in the guidance counselor’s office.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
tourcounsel.com

Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine

Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop

BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Maine Savings Amphitheater Trolls Concert Fans With Facebook Post

Whether you love country music or not, Maine Savings Amphitheater has a pretty good sense of humor!. As Maine Savings Amphitheatre starts to roll out announcements for the 2023 season, people are having fun speculating about who may come to Bangor this year, but they couldn’t resist poking a little fun at concert fans with a recent Facebook post.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment

BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
