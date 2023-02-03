Read full article on original website
MDI and Ellsworth Unified Basketball Season Tip Off Wednesday February 8
The best thing you can do for yourself, is to go see a Unified Basketball game. Trust me, you will laugh, you will cry, and it will be the best hour of your week. The MDI and Ellsworth Unified Basketball Seasons tip-off this Wednesday, February 8th when the two teams meet at MDI High School at 3:30 p.m.
MDI Girls and Boys Swim and Diving Teams Defeat Bangor
In the final home meet of the season, the MDI Girls and Boys Swim and Dive Teams defeated Bangor at the MDI YMCA on Friday, February 3rd. Prior to the meet, MDI High School honored the 10 seniors. The MDI Girls defeated Bangor 131-18 and Boys defeated Bangor 108-62. Here...
Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated – Take Down John Bapst 76-26 Saturday Afternoon [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat the John Bapst Crusaders 76-26 on Saturday afternoon, February 4th to remain undefeated, with 1 game left in the regular season. Ellsworth led 22-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 40-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were up 60-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
WMTW
National Toboggan Championships slides into Camden
CAMDEN, Maine — Hundreds of teams are racing their toboggans at the annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships at the Camden Snow Bowl in Camden. The races typically get underway Saturday, with teams of two, three or four teams racing their toboggans down a 400-foot toboggan chute that dates back to the 1930s. But due to the recent cold snap and mild temperatures from early winter. This year's tournament has a different look.
Students from Hancock and Washington Counties Earning Dean’s List Honors at UMaine Farmington Fall 2022
The University of Maine at Farmington released their Fall 2022 Dean's List Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors.
Ellsworth Girls Double-Up John Bapst 75-37 [STATS]
The temperature was 15 below zero outside but the Ellsworth Girls Basketball was red-hot inside Katsiaficas Gymnasium, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 75-37 on Friday night, February 3rd. Ellsworth started the game on a 11-0 run, and led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-25 at the...
wabi.tv
Folks from all come to Camden, for the 32nd U.S. National Toboggan Championships
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures rising back above zero, it’s time to sled. The sun is shining and it’s a beautiful day to hit the slopes and the chute, down in Camden. Despite the delay, the races are underway. In its 32nd year, annual U.S. National Toboggan...
Golf Digest
You can play the 'Pebble Beach of the East' for under $100
Tuning in to watch the best players in the world tee it up this week at Pebble Beach can elicit mixed emotions. On one hand, the unrivaled seaside visuals provide a welcome escape from the grim reality of winter (at least for us stuck in the north). Yet many of us are left jealous of those fortunate enough to play the Monterey Peninsula gem, knowing the $600 green fee puts it out of our budgets.
Open Table MDI to Open Friday and Saturday February 3rd and 4th as Warming Center
With the dangerously cold temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday, February 2nd and 3rd, Open Table MDI, located at 116 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor will open as a Warming Center from 9 a.m to 6 pm. each day. They will have coffee, hot cocoa and tea available. Plus, it's...
James Taylor to Play Bangor Waterfront; Here’s How to Win Tickets
When James Taylor comes to the Bangor waterfront on June 27, 2023, we want our loyal listeners to be there. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. But you don't have to wait to score a pair of tickets to the show. If...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Warming Centers in Hancock and Washington Counties February 3-5
It is going to be dangerously cold this weekend! Once in a decade cold! These wind chill readings are nothing to joke with, as the National Weather Service in Caribou is anticipating wind chill readings as low as 37 below Friday afternoon, wind chill readings as low as 49 below Friday night, and wind chill readings as low as 48 below zero on Saturday!
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Missing Bangor woman found
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says a woman missing since Friday has been found and is safe. 28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday, February 3rd when she was discharged from Northern Light Easter Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family had not heard from...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 17-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 8 (late entry) Jake Pilsbury,...
WGME
Hancock County school district will reconsider restricting access to LGBTQ books
(BDN) -- The RSU 24 school board will reconsider a January decision to restrict student access to two LGBTQ books at its middle and high school in Sullivan. The district’s materials review committee decided in January that the two books — “Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens” by Kathy Belge and Mark Bieschke, and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe — should be removed from the library of the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus and kept instead in the guidance counselor’s office.
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
tourcounsel.com
Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
foxbangor.com
Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop
BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
Maine Savings Amphitheater Trolls Concert Fans With Facebook Post
Whether you love country music or not, Maine Savings Amphitheater has a pretty good sense of humor!. As Maine Savings Amphitheatre starts to roll out announcements for the 2023 season, people are having fun speculating about who may come to Bangor this year, but they couldn’t resist poking a little fun at concert fans with a recent Facebook post.
foxbangor.com
LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment
BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
