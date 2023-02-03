Read full article on original website
A classic healing item is returning to Fortnite this week
Fortnite is bringing back a classic item on Tuesday. Fortnite is getting pretty experimental this season. So far this season we got the Shockwave Hammers, which has been so much fun. We also got the Ex-Caliber Rifle, another fun new toy that is more rifle than shotgun but requires shotgun shells. We also got the Guardian Shield, a great item for the game, and of course, we got the new Falcon Drone, which allows you to scout ahead and rummage for items.
There’s an easy way for Fortnite fans to collect the computer chips from the Guardian Shields
The latest Oathbound Quests in Fortnite will see players having to harvest computer chips from Guardian Shields. If you’re playing through Fortnite’s Oathbound Quests for the current week, you may have noticed that one, you’re traveling a lot, and two, you need to harvest a lot of things too. Some for Rift Warden Stellen and some for AIME. Most of these are easy, just require looking for metal structures, and traveling a lot while avoiding the storm.
