Fortnite is bringing back a classic item on Tuesday. Fortnite is getting pretty experimental this season. So far this season we got the Shockwave Hammers, which has been so much fun. We also got the Ex-Caliber Rifle, another fun new toy that is more rifle than shotgun but requires shotgun shells. We also got the Guardian Shield, a great item for the game, and of course, we got the new Falcon Drone, which allows you to scout ahead and rummage for items.

1 HOUR AGO