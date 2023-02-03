Read full article on original website
Lynn Miller
3d ago
It's nice it only took 6 years. Why does it take so long to find drugs for diseases that's been here a long time that is killing even more people. They have no choice when these diseases invade their bodies. I have nothing against addicts. My son was addicted to drugs. So much money is being spent on addiction while other people suffer.
Reply(7)
16
Richard Catlett
3d ago
that's good news but what happens if someone taking it needs surgery and pain meds after dose it block all pain meds.
Reply(3)
17
Ginny Wiot
3d ago
So are addicts now going to be forced to get vaccinated?? Or will this be voluntary only? I see major problems with vaccinating addicts unless they specifically ask for it. Civil liberties and all that.
Reply(2)
10
