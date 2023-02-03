Read full article on original website
Related
Hutch Post
Gov. denies clemency; execution Tues. for killer of girlfriend, 3 kids
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at the state...
Kan. judge offers legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
Goss: Employment likely to be mixed as we go through 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that the employment picture is going to be mixed going forward, especially in the Midwest. "You look at the employment level for Kansas and the region, we're almost back to Feb. 2020, in terms of the employment. That's well below the national number. The national, U.S. economy is well above the Feb. 2020 number. Kansas is about at its 2020 number. We're not back to where we should be, absent the pandemic."
EV advocates stomp brake on Kan. bill imposing recharge tax
TOPEKA — Joe Millikan learned of a Kansas House bill imposing a new tax on electric-vehicle charging stations just as he contemplated purchasing an automobile untethered to fossil fuels. Millikan said the proposed state tax of 3 cents per kilowatt to support a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on...
🎥 Kan. Gov. on Chinese spy balloon: This provocation is alarming
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana and seen over Kansas on Friday has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by the region's elected officials.
Man from So. Carolina jailed after trip to meet 15-year-old in SW Kan.
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child sex crimes. On Wednesday, a family contacted the Garden City Police Department and reported their 15-year-old child was involved in a relationship with a 22-year-old man from South Carolina, according to a media release. Officers were told...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0