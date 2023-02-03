ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

Kan. judge offers legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence

TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
Hutch Post

Goss: Employment likely to be mixed as we go through 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that the employment picture is going to be mixed going forward, especially in the Midwest. "You look at the employment level for Kansas and the region, we're almost back to Feb. 2020, in terms of the employment. That's well below the national number. The national, U.S. economy is well above the Feb. 2020 number. Kansas is about at its 2020 number. We're not back to where we should be, absent the pandemic."
Hutch Post

EV advocates stomp brake on Kan. bill imposing recharge tax

TOPEKA — Joe Millikan learned of a Kansas House bill imposing a new tax on electric-vehicle charging stations just as he contemplated purchasing an automobile untethered to fossil fuels. Millikan said the proposed state tax of 3 cents per kilowatt to support a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on...
