Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland News
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes lose 4th straight, Michigan runs away 77-69 SundayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Ann Arbor air-quality monitoring shows unhealthy levels downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI — As part of Ann Arbor’s quest to move toward a cleaner future with less gasoline vehicle exhaust and less overall pollution, the city is now monitoring local air quality. The city’s Environmental Commission recently received a report from city staff on the new initiative,...
tourcounsel.com
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
5 great deals under $30 to check out during Ann Arbor Restaurant Week
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While Ann Arbor Restaurant Week can be a chance to try out a high-end, wallet-stretching restaurant for a more affordable price, it can also be an opportunity to score some cheap(er) eats. Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is Sunday, Feb. 5, to Friday, Feb. 10, and features...
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this week
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week kicks off today
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week starts now and runs through Feb. 10. With its diverse array of restaurants and cuisines, there is a lot to choose from during the week-long event. There are lunch options, menus for two, family meals to go, and vegetarian and vegan fare. More than 30 Ann Arbor restaurants are participating this week. ...
New program helps Washtenaw County businesses realize benefits of going solar
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has announced a new program to help commercial properties throughout Washtenaw County access the benefits of renewable energy. The new A2 Area Commercial Solar Program is open to businesses and property owners looking to go solar for both financial and environmental reasons. “Business...
Contaminated site of former downtown Ann Arbor gas station, car wash to be turned into condos, shops
The site of a former gas station in downtown Ann Arbor, contaminated by petroleum and an underground storage tank, is getting new life, thanks to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Balloons launched 100,000 feet in the air by Eastern Michigan students will study cosmic rays
YPSILANTI, MI - Far above the clouds, cameras on top of weather balloons launched by Eastern Michigan University capture the curvature of the earth. One image shows what southeastern Michigan, Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie look like from 90,000 feet above. Another shows the balloon exploding due to the change in atmospheric pressure.
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Unsafe sidewalk conditions between Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti persist after years of talks
YPSILANTI, MI — Braving a narrow dirt path along the edge of busy Washtenaw Avenue on a recent afternoon, Tiffany Guynn stepped carefully over a mud puddle. “I’ve fallen, because when it rains or it’s slick, you just slide,” the Eastern Michigan University student said of her experience on the stretches without sidewalks. “I’ve tumbled twice.”
Deck cleared: J.J. McCarthy enters offseason as Michigan’s QB1
Note: This is the first in a planned series of stories on Michigan football’s key players and position groups following the 2022 season. The Wolverines are scheduled to begin spring practice on Feb. 20 in Ann Arbor. For the first time in four seasons, Michigan football will enter an...
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
It’s been closed for 12 years. Now this 90-year-old bridge near Ann Arbor is finally being removed
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A bridge west of Ann Arbor that has been closed for more than a decade will soon be no more. Crews working for the Washtenaw County Road Commission are set to begin removing the bridge on Liberty Road in Lima Township beginning on Monday, Feb. 6.
Michigan man, 81, dies after iceboat crash
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is dead after the iceboat he was sailing crashed Sunday at Pontiac Lake Recreation Area, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Dan Erwin, Campbell, 81, of Oakland County, was sailing a 27-foot iceboat (a sailing craft supported on metal runners) when he crashed shortly before noon about 100 yards from shore, the report said. Authorities believe Campbell hit his head in the crash; he was wearing a helmet and face shield.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
He had a ‘heart of gold’: Longtime Washtenaw County orchard owner was dedicated to farming
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Bruce Upston always wanted to run a farm. With the help of his wife, Jan, he was able to do that until the day he died. Upston died on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly a year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, a passion for farming and a dedication to the customers at his Augusta Township orchard. He was 77.
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
26K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0