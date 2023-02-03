ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Matthew McConaughey’s Story About How He Was Convinced To Do How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Is The Most McConaughey Story Ever

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqze0_0kbkVeCd00

It’s hard to believe that the romantic comedy classic How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days is turning 20 in 2023. The film still works well today due to the magnetic chemistry between leading stars Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson. However, what's surprising about this movie is while viewers enjoyed his and Hudson’s onscreen love connection, they’ve never heard how the frequent onscreen duo was brought together until now. The Oscar winner revealed how he was convinced to do the rom-com classic in the most McConaughey story ever.

Following her Oscar nomination for Almost Famous , Hudson was Paramount Picture’s top choice for Andie Anderson after Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow had to drop out of the movie. Once Hudson was cast, it was all about getting the right leading man. McConaughey’s name came up in a meeting, which the Glass Onion star “thought was a great idea.” Of course, producer Lynda Obst called the Sing star’s manager once everyone agreed he was the perfect Benjamin Barry. The Oscar winner recalled to Vanity Fair getting the offer and contemplating it in the most Matthew McConaughey way ever.

I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard. Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me — he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, ‘Can I tell you your fortune real quick?’

Of course, a fortune teller was involved in one of the biggest decisions of McConaughey’s career. It recalled the days when he got arrested for playing bongos naked or living out of his camper and jogging on the beach. The run-in made sense. In true Matthew McConaughey style, the Dazed and Confused breakout star obliged the offer. The fortune teller explained to him why he needed to join the romantic comedy.

I was like, ‘Yeah, man. Sure.’ He immediately goes, ‘There’s a movie you’re considering right now. It’s a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.’

The fortune teller appeared to hit the nail on the head. However, their words seemed too good to be true for McConaughey. He admitted to being skeptical about the teller’s vision as he thought the person was sent by the studio to convince him to take the role. The True Detective star straddled the line between laughable and serious when taking their words into account.

I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration. I think I even accepted the offer the next day.

Thankfully, Matthew McConaughey accepted the role. The team-up of McConaughey and Hudson paid off as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days became a box office hit making over $117 million worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews. The movie became a cult classic with many viewers re-evaluating it as a subversion of certain rom-com tropes, which Kate Hudson agreed with . The cult classic is also still what makes him the most money to this day. The film also birthed the fruitful onscreen pairing of McConaughey and Kate Hudson as they re-teamed for the 2008 action-adventure film Fool’s Gold .

If you want to revisit all of Benjamin Barry and Andie Anderson’s hilarious antics, go stream How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days through a Paramount+ subscription . Once you finish the rom-com classic, check out our 2023 movie schedule to see what movies from Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson are arriving this year.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe

Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
TEXAS STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old

They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
WISCONSIN STATE
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Husband History: Who Has The Famous Star Been Married To Through The Years?

Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award winning actress. She has been married twice. The beloved actress is currently starring in ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is among the most recognizable and most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias star rose to fame on television and in film, and has appeared alongside other legends including the late Burt Reynolds (whom she shared a long-term relationship with), Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Pierce Brosnan, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and many more. The Mrs. Doubtfire actress is also well remembered as the perky title character in TV’s irrepressible The Flying Nun in the late 1960s, and more recently in a recurring role on ER — for which she received an Emmy Award in 2001.
toofab.com

Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'

"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
ETOnline.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller

Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
ETOnline.com

Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)

Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
185K+
Followers
43K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy