2 EMTs had their licenses suspended for failing to give critical care to Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police

A Tennessee medical board suspended two EMTs for failing to provide life-saving medical care to Tyre Nichols.

The Memphis Fire Department had already fired the EMTs, as well as a lieutenant, earlier this week.

Tyre Nichols died in the hospital three days after being beaten by five Memphis police officers now charged with murder.

Two EMTs working for the Memphis Fire Department had their licenses suspended for failing to provide critical care to 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by five police officers, according to multiple reports.

The Associated Press reported that a medical board in Tennessee voted to suspend the licenses of two first responders, Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge, on Friday after they were fired earlier this week .

A third fire department employee, Lt. Michelle Whitaker, was also fired, but the board did not vote on her license on Friday.

One member of the Emergency Medical Services Board, Sullivan Smith, said it was obvious that Nichols "was in terrible distress and needed help," and that Long and Sandridge "failed to provide that help."

"They were his best shot, and they failed to help," Smith said, according to the Associated Press.

Nichols died on January 10, just three days after five members of the Memphis Police Department's SCORPION Unit beat him during a traffic stop. All five of the officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills Jr. — were fired from the police department and charged with second-degree murder .

Two additional Memphis police officers have been disciplined.

The Tennessean reported that the medical board watched a 19-minute video showing the EMTs pacing and standing around while Nichols collapsed and writhed on the ground.

An internal investigation by the Memphis Fire Department also determined that the EMTs "failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols," and "violated numerous MFD policies and protocols."

Attorneys for Nichols' family have said an independent autopsy indicated that Nichols died from "extensive bleeding" after the beating.

Officials indicated on Friday that the license suspensions would not be the final development in the matter. Board member Jeff Beaman said Friday he hopes to see the board review the actions of other licensed workers on the scene who failed to appropriately assist Nichols, according to the Associated Press.