A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Renting A Game Machine? Billings Library Now Has Nintendo Switch!
Back in the day in Miles City, I remember going to Movie Gallery and being the coolest kid (more like lame, but I felt cool) by getting the chance to rent the Sega Dreamcast. These days, kids don't get to experience the moment of bringing home a game console you just rented to enjoy... or do they?
Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix
This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
You Could Win Free Food FOR A YEAR from this Billings Business!
For this Valentine's Day, what else could be more romantic than eating at Cracker Barrel? Well, a few places come to mind... but those places aren't offering you a chance at FREE food for a year!. How do I win?. According to Cracker Barrel corporate, five lucky couples who "pop...
Object in Billings Sky Falling
Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park
Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
'Wander Woman' hits the streets of Billings
She's no Superhero or even a non-profit, but on many Sundays you'll find "Wander Woman" around downtown Billings handing out much-needed food and supplies.
Woman captures object falling from sky on video
Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
The Top 5 Spots in Billings To Buy A Lord of the Rings Pipe
Have you ever wondered what was in that pipe in Lord of the Rings? I know a few of us have, and with the legalization of recreational marijuana in Montana, there is no better time to get yourself a fancy pipe and toke up! (21+, of course) Now, J.R. Tolkien...
Billings coffee kiosk a step closer to reopening after destruction by vandals
Nearly three months ago, the Bull Mountain Brew coffee kiosk was destroyed after a truck smashed into Don Phillip's business multiple times.
Sweet Concerts Filling Up Billings’ Pub Station Calendar for 2023
Springtime is right around the corner and a recent string of concert announcements from Pub Station Presents has us looking forward to warmer weather, great live music and good times with friends. ICYMI, here are six fairly recent show announcements that we're looking forward to. From reggea and dance to...
What was that odd phenomenon in the sky? Here's what one local witness, authorities say
One witness posted a video of a phenomenon in the sky in Billings that she described as an explosion. Local authorities are working to find out if the video is legitimate and say there have been no explosions in Montana.
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
I Recognized a Listed “Wanted” Person in Billings, Here’s My Story
How often do you check the sex offender registry in Billings?. My spouse and I check it every few months or so. We just like to stay in the know of who’s living in our neighborhood and being aware is a good thing in my book. I happened to...
The Story Behind the China Spy Balloon Over Billings Montana
Larry Mayer is not only an incredible photographer who captured the above photo of the Chinese spy balloon over Billings, Montana- he's also a pilot who has great connections and insight when it comes to aviation in Montana. Larry Mayer is a longtime photographer for The Billings Gazette, and one...
Billings airport falls to fourth busiest airport in Montana
Billings Logan International Airport fell to fourth place in the ranking, behind Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell.
State leaders sound off over Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana
BILLINGS, MT- Another Chinese balloon is being reported over Latin America. An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. Late Friday a woman in Billings posted a video to Twitter of what...
Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily
Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
