Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix

This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Object in Billings Sky Falling

Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
BILLINGS, MT
94.3 Lite FM

Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park

Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Woman captures object falling from sky on video

Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Sweet Concerts Filling Up Billings’ Pub Station Calendar for 2023

Springtime is right around the corner and a recent string of concert announcements from Pub Station Presents has us looking forward to warmer weather, great live music and good times with friends. ICYMI, here are six fairly recent show announcements that we're looking forward to. From reggea and dance to...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana

Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

State leaders sound off over Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana

BILLINGS, MT- Another Chinese balloon is being reported over Latin America. An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. Late Friday a woman in Billings posted a video to Twitter of what...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily

Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
