Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon

In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)

The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim

Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

