Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
32 hospitals looking for CFOs
Hospitals around the country are seeking CFOs, including several owned by some of the largest systems in the nation. CFOs are being sought by hospitals within HCA Healthcare, Tenet, Community Health Systems and Universal Health Services, as well as independent hospitals and those owned by smaller systems. Here are 32...
beckershospitalreview.com
The health systems bucking the price transparency trend
Nearly a quarter of hospitals reviewed by patientrightsadvocate.org are now compliant with federal price transparency rules, according to the agency's semi-annual report released Feb. 6. Of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed by the group, 489 (24.5 percent) are compliant, up from 319 (16 percent) in its August 2022 report. Among 20...
beckershospitalreview.com
President of Patient Care Heroes offers insight into healthcare's future
Dr. Kellie Lease Stecher details how she sees hospitals and health systems growing in 10 years. Becker's asked health system leaders: Question: What will hospitals and health systems look like in 10 years? What will be different and what will be the same?. The executive featured in this article is...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations
A number of hospital and health system executives have recently stepped down from their positions. Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that were reported by Becker's since Jan. 4:. 1. Doug Arvin resigned as CFO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System. A spokesperson for Altru told...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Care New England, based in Providence, R.I., seeks a revenue cycle informatics systems specialist. 2. Carle Health, based in Urbana, Ill.,...
beckershospitalreview.com
2023 Post-Acute Trends: Five Strategies to Improve Hospital Outcomes
From meeting medically complex patient needs to improving financial performance, post-acute care integration has never been more important for a hospital’s overall strategy. Learn the top trends in rehabilitation for 2023 and hear from Lifepoint Rehabilitation President Russ Bailey on how these trends are expected to impact hospitals. Combating...
beckershospitalreview.com
How COVID-19 affected cancer screening
Ohio State University and Indiana University researchers took a closer look at delays in cancer screenings brought on by COVID-19, revealing that as high as 36 percent of certain screenings were delayed. Researchers determined the disparities by recontacting participants from previous studies and were able to conduct a survey of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital-acquired sepsis cases jumped nearly 50% in California amid pandemic
In the first year of the pandemic, another problem quietly grew: hospital-acquired sepsis. Across California hospitals, the number of patients who developed sepsis while in the hospital increased by 46 percent between 2019 and 2021, according to a Feb. 5 report from the Los Angeles Times. Data from the California...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health tech trends impacting medical practices
Patient-centric payment capabilities was identified as the healthcare trend that will have the biggest impact on physicians and medical offices in 2023, according to a Feb. 6 report from cloud healthcare software company AdvancedMD. AdvancedMD aggregated user data from more than 40,000 practitioners spanning across 13,000 medical practices that subscribe...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 ways leaders are addressing the nursing crisis
Nurses are in short supply across the nation, with more leaving the profession than joining. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis and solutions leaders are proposing. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis:. The number of Florida nursing students who passed the National...
beckershospitalreview.com
How UVA Health aims to grow over the next 10 years
Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health has unveiled a 10-year strategic plan that aims to improve access to care by hiring more primary care providers, expanding its specialty care network and become the nation's top public academic health system, according to a Feb. 3 news release. One key pillar from the strategic...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bronson Healthcare launches MyChart Bedside app
Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare has launched MyChart Bedside, a digital health app within MyChart that makes it easier for clinicians to communicate care plans for hospitalized patients. The new app allows Bronson patients and families to see aspects of a hospitalized patient's care plan including their medical chart, daily schedules,...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 digital health companies laying off workers
The tech industry has dealt with a glut of recent high-profile layoffs, and digital health companies have not been spared. Here are five digital health companies laying off employees that Becker’s has reported on since Jan. 13:. Mindstrong Health, a teletherapy company, laid off 128 workers. Guardant Health, a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: physicians aren't burned out, they're helpless and demoralized
Nearly two-thirds of physicians report experiencing burnout, but the term burnout misses the larger issues: Physicians are demoralized and losing faith in the systems they work for, Eric Reinhart, MD, a physician at Evanston-based Northwestern University, wrote in a Feb. 5 guest essay for The New York Times. Physicians have...
beckershospitalreview.com
Phishing incident affects 300,000 individuals at Highmark Health
An email phishing incident may have compromised the protected health information of about 300,000 members of Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, a spokesperson told Becker's. Between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15, a hacker got access to files containing members' data after sending a malicious phishing link to an employee's email, according to the statement.
beckershospitalreview.com
90% of flu hospitalizations are patients who already have 1 or more chronic health issues
Around 171.8 million doses of flu vaccine have been given in the U.S. since the viral season began, according to data from the CDC. However, health organizations are still encouraging more adults to consider vaccinating against the flu if they haven't already this season. According to a Feb. 6 joint...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tallahassee hospital still using paper records, diverting EMS patients after IT security event
Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare said it is "making progress" from an IT security event that caused it to take its IT systems offline last week. The health system said in a Feb. 5 statement that it continues to divert some emergency medical services patients and use paper documentation, while it has canceled all nonemergency surgical and outpatient procedures scheduled for Feb. 6.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tuberculosis patient's treatment refusal prompts court orders
Health officials in Washington state have filed numerous court orders requiring a woman with an active tuberculosis infection to isolate and receive treatment, NBC News reported Jan. 3. Over the past year, the state health department has repeatedly sought court orders for the woman, who has refused to isolate or...
beckershospitalreview.com
Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital gets $135M for 6 projects
Loma Linda (Calif.) University Children’s Hospital has been awarded $135 million to fund six major projects. The grant is the largest-ever single distribution from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the hospital. The six projects being funded are:. 1. The construction...
beckershospitalreview.com
Johns Hopkins names chief nursing information officer
April Saathoff, DNP, RN, has been named vice president and chief nursing information officer at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine. Dr. Saathoff was previously vice president and chief information informatics officer of Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health System. She has also worked in informatics for Baltimore-based Mercy Medical Center, Columbia, Md.-based MedStar...
Comments / 0