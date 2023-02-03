ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers

WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry laid to rest

Snow fell from a slate-gray sky over St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Casper on Monday as family and friends of Susie McMurry gathered to celebrate a life of giving. The Casper philanthropist, who grew up in Hanna and was married to oil and gas pioneer Mick McMurry from 1973 until his death in 2015, died Jan. 28 at age 76 after a long struggle with diabetes.
Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)

Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
Wyoming Crossover Voting Bill Headed To State Senate

A bill aimed at preventing voters from changing their party registration just ahead of Wyoming Primary elections has passed the Wyoming House and now moves on to the state Senate. Opponents of crossover voting in Wyoming primary elections have been trying for years to get the practice banned, so far...
Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!

Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
Paul and Kristi Hack ready to make Spuds part of Casper community

CASPER, Wyo. — For years, baseball has been a big part of Paul’s and Kristi Hack’s lives. Now, they hope to share that passion with the Casper community as the owners of the city’s newest baseball team, the Casper Spuds. “Baseball has always been big in...
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/3/23–2/6/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
