wrrnetwork.com
WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers
WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
cowboystatedaily.com
Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
[PODCAST] Governor Mark Gordon Chats About Economy, Cannabis, and Culture Wars in Wyoming
Governor Mark Gordon stopped by the Townsquare Media building in Casper to talk on the Report to Wyoming podcast. We chat about many things. We first address that he is a girl dad, and his advice to all you other girl dads out there is this: "Listen a lot." "Every...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rep. Ward Calls Out ‘Medical Cartel’ As Wyoming’s Postpartum Medicaid Expansion Clears First Reading
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The only piece of legislation in 2023 to increase Medicaid coverage for Wyoming residents to make it to the House floor of the Wyoming Legislature passed its first reading after a close vote after passionate debate Monday afternoon. “There’s strong feelings...
Sheridan Media
Column: Mick and Susie McMurry Were Wyoming Superheroes – Now They’re Both Gone
In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally, in recent history, you saw famous couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry. For almost three decades, they were everywhere....
msuexponent.com
Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry laid to rest
Snow fell from a slate-gray sky over St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Casper on Monday as family and friends of Susie McMurry gathered to celebrate a life of giving. The Casper philanthropist, who grew up in Hanna and was married to oil and gas pioneer Mick McMurry from 1973 until his death in 2015, died Jan. 28 at age 76 after a long struggle with diabetes.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
Project to Bring New Data Center to Cheyenne Nearing Finish Line
A yearslong project to bring a new data center to Cheyenne is nearing the finish line, Mayor Patrick Collins says. "We have been working with the company for over five years now," Collins, who met with company representatives last week, said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "We are so...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
cowboystatedaily.com
Planned Protest At Black Hills Energy To Dispute High Utility Bills Draws One Person
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although hundreds of Black Hills Energy customers took to Facebook this week to express their anger at sudden increases in their utility bills this winter, only one person showed up to vent their anger. An account under the name Michael White...
capcity.news
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
cowboystatedaily.com
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
cowboystatedaily.com
As Fight For Overtaxed Colorado River Comes To Boil, Wyoming Looks To Protect Its Interests
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming can’t separate itself from concerns about – and possible looming fights over – the Colorado River, an attorney told state lawmakers Thursday. As a headwaters state, Wyoming has a direct line of interest into a growing crisis...
Wyoming Crossover Voting Bill Headed To State Senate
A bill aimed at preventing voters from changing their party registration just ahead of Wyoming Primary elections has passed the Wyoming House and now moves on to the state Senate. Opponents of crossover voting in Wyoming primary elections have been trying for years to get the practice banned, so far...
CBS Austin
Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!
Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
oilcity.news
Paul and Kristi Hack ready to make Spuds part of Casper community
CASPER, Wyo. — For years, baseball has been a big part of Paul’s and Kristi Hack’s lives. Now, they hope to share that passion with the Casper community as the owners of the city’s newest baseball team, the Casper Spuds. “Baseball has always been big in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/3/23–2/6/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
