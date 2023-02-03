Read full article on original website
NBC Renews ‘Night Court’ For Season Two
Night Court will not be in recess anytime soon. NBC has renewed the Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-led reboot for a second season. “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” Lisa Katz of NBC said, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Netflix Brings Reality Stars To Tropical Paradise For The ‘Perfect Match’ Trailer
Netflix is primarily known for its award-winning lineup of original series, including House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Stranger Things and Ozark. With that said, the premium streaming service has had a bit of success with its slate of reality shows. Most notably, Netflix has debuted series like Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, The Mole, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle and many others. After years of developing a slate of reality shows, Netflix has found a way to bring the most attractive singles from each show together for a new series called Perfect Match.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Quavo Pays Homage To Takeoff At The 2023 Grammy Awards
Rap had a great year in 2022. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, J. Cole and many of the culture’s biggest artists were present and active. Despite the great music and live shows that were put together, there was a bit of turmoil in all of that goodness. Most notably, the genre lost a number of artists, including Kirsnick Khari “Takeoff” Ball.
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy Williams
RadarOnline.com has learned that Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up alone in her New York City penthouse. The 58-year-old former talk show host continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Earns November 2024 Release Date
The sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 film, Gladiator, will debut in theaters on November 22, 2024. Released in 2000, the original film told the story of Maximus, played by Russell Crowe. Initially, Maximus was a powerful general who was beloved by the people and the emperor, Marcus Aurelius. As Aurelius aged, he appointed Maximus as his successor. Unfortunately, the emperor’s decision to appoint Maximus as his successor instead of his son, Commodus, leads to a power struggle that leaves Maximus’s family dead. Maximus is condemned to the life of a common gladiator as he seeks revenge.
Chaos Is The Name Of The Game In The Latest ‘Outer Banks’ Trailer
There’s A Lot Going On isn’t simply the title of a Vic Mensa mixtape. It’s also a perfect way to describe the feeling many have after watching the trailer for the latest season of Outer Banks. Released on Thursday, the nearly three-minute preview offers a fast-paced sneak peek at what is to come on February 23, 2023.
Beyoncé Adds Seven Dates To Renaissance World Tour
It’s happening! Beyoncé is preparing to take over a stadium near you later this year. On February 1, 2023, the chart-topping star announced her latest world tour. “Fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers,” an official statement reads.
MGM Shares Two New ‘Creed III’ Posters
Within the next few weeks, Michael B. Jordan will add the title of director to his resumé. The Newark, New Jersey native will debut as a director when Creed III makes its way into theaters on March 3, 2023. As the film’s release date nears, Jordan and MGM have unveiled two new posters for the highly-anticipated film.
Conway The Machine Teases Drumwork Documentary And Album
Conway The Machine is ready to embark on the next stage of his career. This week, the Buffalo native shared some exciting news. He and his new music group, Drumwork, are developing a documentary and LP. “We [are] here! They doubted us [and] now we are [going to] make them...
‘Break My Soul’ By Beyoncé Tops The ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’ Category At The 2023 Grammy Awards
All good things are worth waiting for and Beyoncé’s latest LP, Renaissance, is no exception. Released more than five years after Lemonade and a few years after the Lion King soundtrack, the album was released just as fans of the global star were growing restless. Per usual, the Texas native delivered what many fans had been hoping for. Pulling together pieces of pop, R&B, electronic, dance, house and club music, the chart-topping artist and her super team of producers and songwriters crafted an album that not only topped the charts, but set the soundtrack for the summer. Ultimately, her hard work on the project’s lead single, “Break My Soul,” earned her “Best Dance/Electronic Recording” category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Babyface, Jimmy Jam & Malcolm Jamal-Warner Lead The 2023 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
Tonight, many of the biggest stars in music will descend upon Crypto.com Arena for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Throughout the night, Dr. Jill Biden, Cardi B, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and many other A-list stars will present many of the most coveted awards in entertainment. Not to be forgotten, Bad Bunny, Jay-Z, Stevie Wonder and a few special guests will also rock the mic. There’s a lot to look forward to, but the party gets started long before the main telecast.
Josh Johnson Shares The Trailer For ‘Up Here Killing Myself’ Comedy Special
Josh Johnson has shared the same stage as Trevor Noah and worked on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Now, he will have his opportunity to shine as the lead act of a comedy special. Johnson will take his talents to Peacock for an hourlong comedy special by the name of Up Here Killing Myself.
Muni Long Secures ‘Best R&B Performance’ Honors At The 2023 Grammy Awards
It’s amazing what can happen in the course of a year. Back in 2021, Muni Long shifted her focus away from songwriting and toward her solo career. By doing so, she began putting together her first few EPs. Among those EPs she released was a track called “Hrs & Hrs.” At first, the song was seemingly a fan favorite among hardcore fans of R&B. Then, things began to shift as the track garnered more attention on TikTok. By early 2022, the song was being pushed to radio and earned its own music video. Over the last year or so, the track has garnered hundreds of millions of streams across various sites and more than 80 million views on YouTube. Tonight, the track was further cemented in the history books as Muni Long’s “Hrs & Hrs” won “Best R&B Performance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
DJ Khaled To Join Jay-Z For 2023 Grammys Performance
Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. Throughout the night, Noah will exit the stage and make away for star performers like Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Sam Smith. Most notably, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter is scheduled to take the stage. Specific details regarding the performance still remain under wraps, but The Hollywood Reporter unveiled a bit of information that will excite a few fans.
